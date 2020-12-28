BankNewport today announced that it has awarded $130,000 in grants to community organizations throughout Rhode Island.

Twenty-five organizations that provide services related to food insecurity, mental health, distance learning, minority-owned small business, and underserved populations received the funding.

“We are humbled to have the opportunity to provide these proactive grants to 25 incredible organizations,” said Sandra J. Pattie, President & CEO, BankNewport in a statement. “In the best of times, these agencies work on shoestring budgets, and this year has been especially difficult. We are so appreciative of the work they do, despite many challenges, to bring hope and dignity to those most in need.”

In Newport, the MLK Community Center, Women’s Resource Center (WRC), Newport Mental Health, and FabNewport each received a $5,000 grant to support their efforts.

“I think it’s going to be a long and difficult winter for many in our community,” said Heather Strout, Executive Director of the MLK Community Center in a statement. “The demand for our services is higher than it has been in recent memory and I can see the worry in the faces of our clients like I’ve never seen before. This support from BankNewport could not come at a better time.”

“The Women’s Resource Center relies on charitable giving to support our ability to empower victims of domestic violence on their personal journeys toward safety, and further empower our community on the collective journey toward fostering environments that support the health and well-being of all people,” said Jessica Walsh, Executive Director, Women’s Resource Center in a statement. “With the uncertainty of funding sources during these unprecedented times, BankNewport’s support will help sustain the array of services that victims need as they seek safety and eventually live a self-sustaining life, free from domestic violence.”

“COVID has had a devastating impact on our children, many who’ve been stuck at home, inside, for months staring at computers” said Steve Heath, Executive Director, FabNewport in a statement. “This grant will help our team spend time connecting with our neediest students, and identify their needs as part our Trust Building Campaign to engage more deeply with families in the North End community and build stronger working relationships with school-based and community-based educators.”

In addition, BankNewport awarded an additional $125,000 in grants specific to providing holiday support to families. Local recipients were Lucy’s Hearth ($2,500), the Salvation Army Newport Corps ($2,500), and the St. Vincent dePaul Society in Newport ($3,000).