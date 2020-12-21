Aquidneck Community Table today announced that it is holding a special holiday market this Wednesday, December 23rd at their new winter location, The Gateway Center in Newport. The market will be open from noon-4PM and will offer shoppers one last chance to grab fresh, local ingredients and gifts for the holidays.

There will be a wide selection of produce, coffee, meat, eggs, mushrooms, baked goods, prepared foods, and alpaca wool products to choose from. Also available for purchase at the market’s welcome stall, you will find Vermont maple syrup, market tote bags, and market gift certificates, great gifts for any local foodie on your list.

The market will be closed the Saturday after Christmas, December 26th and will reopen on January 2nd, 2021, when it will be open from 9 am to 12 pm at The Gateway Center.