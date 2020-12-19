Day 3 of the Prada America’s Cup World Series Auckland saw New York Yacht Club American Magic close out racing at the first AC75 class regatta with a second place finish overall. Emirates Team New Zealand, the Defender of the America’s Cup, won both of its races today against American Magic and the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team to claim the top spot.

American Magic led ETNZ for the first half of Race 10, with a chance to claim a regatta victory with a win. However, with the race a dead heat approaching the end of leg 3, PATRIOT, the American AC75, fell off her foils during a light-air tack. This allowed ETNZ to build and defend a sizable lead for the rest of the race.

American Magic also raced and won against INEOS Team UK, giving the U.S. team a 4-2 overall record for the event.

Read on for the full press release from New York Yacht Club American Magic and race recaps.