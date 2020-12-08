‘Alive on Central’ is the laugh that we needed

A group of friends has come together to provide Aquidneck Island with some much welcomed comedic relief.



Jack Galvin, a local writer, director, and filmmaker who has a predisposition for comedy, recently launched episode one of the locally-based skit series entitled Alive on Central.

The series, which is based at his residence on Central Street behind Thompson Middle School, is a concept that Jack’s uncle, Andy Corcoran, came up with for a way to collaborate with friends around town who are involved with independent film-making as well as a way to highlight local musicians who are out of gigs due to the Coronavirus pandemic. “Mostly, I wanted to spend time having laughs with pals and I turned it into an excuse to have my friends who are musicians play a set in my basement,” said Galvin.



The first episode, which is just about twenty minutes long, opens with a skit about a man who gets lost on his way out of town and stumbles across two townies (portrayed by Galvin and local firefighter Neil Toracinta) who painstakingly try to give the driver directions to Rt-138 based off of local landmarks.

It’s a great introduction for the mixed bag of light entertainment that follows including a “History of Historical Newport” short and the “interview with guest” segment which features filmmaker/cameraman extraordinaire Johnny Harrington who works for Discovery Channel’s Extinct or Alive and has been featured on Shark Week.



Also featured in episode one are local residents JP Marshall, Kaya Randall, and Liam Leys, all of whom play a character role and special musical guest ‘Love Handle,’ comprised of Dillon Stankowitz and Nick Kroll.



Each of the skits is scripted but there are some instances where improvisation takes over, making the scenes feel more authentic and inevitably hilarious.



Production of Alive on Central is a team effort, with local filmmakers/editor David Dougherty, Johnny Harrington, Ty Redes, and John Corbett all contributing to episode one. Galvin says that whoever is around is usually dragged into a skit in one way or another and that many of the features happen serendipitously. “We try to keep the amount of people on a set to a minimum with everything going on so whichever one of my roommates or friends is around usually getting to hold the boom pole or be in the skit, which is how most of these random fill-ins happen.”



Keeping with that theme, Galvin told WhatsUpNewp that his cousin Joe, who just got back from his tenure with the Navy, will assist him with writing and producing responsibilities moving forward. “He doesn’t know that yet but I hired him to help so if you’re reading this Joe, it’s time to get to work.”

Although there isn’t a set number of episodes that will be released, Galvin reiterated that he and his team are going to continue to put out the variety show whenever possible and hopefully build some momentum where they are able to put out content consistently. “With everything going on right now and trying to balance everyone’s schedule, production at times can get a little tricky. As far as new episodes, we don’t have a set schedule but maybe one before Christmas and maybe on in early January. Now that it’s in writing, I guess we have to do them.”

Keep an eye out for new more episodes of Alive on Central and guest appearances from local musicians in the near future!

WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn is a born and raised Rhode Islander who proudly calls Newport home. Tyler works as a full-time realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Max Professionals of Newport. He also bartends periodically at local favorites Midtown Oyster Bar and Caleb & Broad.

When he’s not working, he enjoys spending time with his two dogs, Bella & Red. Feel free to contact him at directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.