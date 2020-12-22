Looking to kick off 2021 with a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck. What’s Up Newp has curated the following list of available job opportunities.
All opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within 10 miles of downtown Newport.
Have a job opportunity that you’d like to see include here? Email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
- 11th Hour Racing – Internship – Grantmaking and Research Intern (Summer 2021)
- 22 Bowen’s – Sous Chef – 22 Bowen’s
- Aldi – Seasonal Cashier
- Allied Universal – Security Officer DoD Cleared Research and Development Site
- American Dream Clean – Forklift Operator
- Army National Guard – 92Y Unit Supply Specialist – Warehouse Manager
- Bay Management – Maintenance Technician
- Castle Hill Inn – Sales & Event Manager – Castle Hill Inn & The Bohlin
- Chilis – Host – Middletown Chili’s
- Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
- CW Resources – Receiver – Staging Inventory and Unloading Trucks
- Dollar General – SALES ASSOCIATE
- Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
- EBCAP – Health Advocate (EBCAP0777)
- Family Service of Rhode Island – Residential Counselor for Lucy’s Hearth
- Heatherwood Rehab – Therapeutic Recreation Assistant
- Jackson Hewitt – Tax Preparer I Store Operations – Newport
- James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP)
- Jobletics Pro Inc – Urgent Hiring – Shipping/Receiving Clerk for New Bedford, MA…
- KFC – KFC Team Member – Open and Hiring!
- KVH Industries – Buyer
- LADA – FITNESS TRAINERS & YOGA INSTRUCTORS- promote new app- from H…
- Leidos – Engineering Technician V – Quality Assurance
- Michaels – Sales
- Middletown Public Schools – Gr. 9 – 12 Credit Recovery Teacher – English (Anticipated Op…
- Mikel – PROGRAM SUPPORT II – AN/BYG1 Fleet Support
- Motel 6 – Hotel Front Desk Clerk
- Navy Exchange Service Command – Sales Clerk – Greenlane Mini Mart – Part Time
- New England Authentic Eats – Assistant Manager D’Angelo’s
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Maintenance
- Newport Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – Service Advisor
- Newport Mental Health – Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) Lead Clinician
- Newport Restaurant Group – Executive Production Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
- NTT Data Federal Services – Technical Writer w/ Clearance
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
- Ocean State Urgent Care – Medical Secretary
- Purvis Systems – Training Specialist
- Ranahan Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
- Raytheon – Aegis SPY/FCS Technician
- Rite Solutions – Associate Business Processor
- Royal Health Group – Activity Aide – Forest Farm
- Safe Harbor Marina – Experienced Sailboat Rigger
- Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Sea Corp – Cyber Security Validator
- Seasons Corner Market – 12.00 Cashier Customer Service
- Sodexo – Starbucks Barista-Salve Regina University
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
- Talkspace – Social Worker
- The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager (Part-time)
- The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
- The Hungry Monkey Cafe – Food Server
- The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
- U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
- US Department of Defense – Store Associate
- US Department of the Navy – DON PATHWAYS INTERNSHIP PROGRAM STUDENT TRAINEE (COMPUTER CL…
- Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice – Help Desk Specialist
- Wyndham Destinations – Overnight Guest Services Associate (Part-time)-Club Wyndham…
- Unknown – CARPENTER WANTED
- Unknown – Salon Manager/Receptionist