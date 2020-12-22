now hiring newport ri

Looking to kick off 2021 with a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck. What’s Up Newp has curated the following list of available job opportunities.

All opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within 10 miles of downtown Newport.

Have a job opportunity that you’d like to see include here? Email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Midtown Oyster Bar
  1. 11th Hour Racing – Internship – Grantmaking and Research Intern (Summer 2021)
  2. 22 Bowen’s – Sous Chef – 22 Bowen’s
  3. Aldi – Seasonal Cashier
  4. Allied Universal – Security Officer DoD Cleared Research and Development Site 
  5. American Dream Clean – Forklift Operator
  6. Army National Guard – 92Y Unit Supply Specialist – Warehouse Manager
  7. Bay Management – Maintenance Technician
  8. Castle Hill Inn – Sales & Event Manager – Castle Hill Inn & The Bohlin 
  9. Chilis – Host – Middletown Chili’s
  10. Chipotle – Restaurant Team Member – Crew (2296 – Middletown RI)
  11. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Associate
  12. CW Resources – Receiver – Staging Inventory and Unloading Trucks
  13. Dollar General – SALES ASSOCIATE
  14. Dollar Tree – OPERATIONS ASSISTANT MANAGER
  15. EBCAP – Health Advocate (EBCAP0777)
  16. Family Service of Rhode Island – Residential Counselor for Lucy’s Hearth
  17. Heatherwood Rehab – Therapeutic Recreation Assistant
  18. Jackson Hewitt – Tax Preparer I Store Operations – Newport
  19. James L. Maher Center – Direct Support Professional (DSP)
  20. Jobletics Pro Inc – Urgent Hiring – Shipping/Receiving Clerk for New Bedford, MA…
  21. KFC – KFC Team Member – Open and Hiring!
  22. KVH Industries – Buyer
  23. LADA – FITNESS TRAINERS & YOGA INSTRUCTORS- promote new app- from H…
  24. Leidos – Engineering Technician V – Quality Assurance
  25. Michaels – Sales
  26. Middletown Public Schools – Gr. 9 – 12 Credit Recovery Teacher – English (Anticipated Op…
  27. Mikel – PROGRAM SUPPORT II – AN/BYG1 Fleet Support
  28. Motel 6 – Hotel Front Desk Clerk
  29. Navy Exchange Service Command – Sales Clerk – Greenlane Mini Mart – Part Time
  30. New England Authentic Eats – Assistant Manager D’Angelo’s
  31. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Maintenance
  32. Newport Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram – Service Advisor
  33. Newport Mental Health – Dialectical Behavioral Therapy (DBT) Lead Clinician
  34. Newport Restaurant Group – Executive Production Chef – Newport Restaurant Group 
  35. NTT Data Federal Services – Technical Writer w/ Clearance
  36. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Front End Supervisor
  37. Ocean State Urgent Care – Medical Secretary
  38. Purvis Systems – Training Specialist
  39. Ranahan Business Consulting – Insurance – Licensed Customer Service
  40. Raytheon – Aegis SPY/FCS Technician
  41. Rite Solutions – Associate Business Processor
  42. Royal Health Group – Activity Aide – Forest Farm
  43. Safe Harbor Marina – Experienced Sailboat Rigger
  44. Sally Beauty Supply – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  45. Sea Corp – Cyber Security Validator
  46. Seasons Corner Market – 12.00 Cashier Customer Service
  47. Sodexo – Starbucks Barista-Salve Regina University
  48. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  49. Taco Bell – Assistant General Manager
  50. Talkspace – Social Worker
  51. The Black Dog – Assistant Store Manager (Part-time)
  52. The Home Depot – Customer Service/Sales
  53. The Hungry Monkey Cafe – Food Server
  54. The TJX Companies – Merchandise Associate
  55. U-Haul – Customer Service Representative
  56. US Department of Defense – Store Associate
  57. US Department of the Navy – DON PATHWAYS INTERNSHIP PROGRAM STUDENT TRAINEE (COMPUTER CL…
  58. Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice – Help Desk Specialist
  59. Wyndham Destinations – Overnight Guest Services Associate (Part-time)-Club Wyndham…
  60. Unknown – CARPENTER WANTED
  61. Unknown – Salon Manager/Receptionist 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR