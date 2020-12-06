6 must-see open houses happening in Newport County this weekend: Dec. 11 – 13

If you appreciate reading trusted local independent news without a paywall, help us keep it that way by becoming a What’s Up Newp supporter.

On the market for a new home?

WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, a full-time realtor with the Fitzpatrick Team at RE/Maz Professionals of Newport, gives us a look at what houses in Newport County are hosting open houses this week.

Tyler is a born and raised Rhode Islander who proudly calls Newport home. Besides being a full-time realtor, he also bartends periodically at local favorites Midtown Oyster Bar and Caleb & Broad. When he’s not working, he enjoys spending time with his two dogs, Bella & Red.

- Advertisement -

If you have any questions about these properties, if want to see these properties, or if you are selling or buying, contact Tyler directly at 401-241-1851 or TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.

Aquidneck Island Open Houses is sponsored by People’s Credit Union

Newport

141 Narragansett Avenue #3b | $425,000

1 bed, 1 bath | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm

Middletown

174 Tuckerman Avenue | $2,250,000

4 beds, 3.1 baths | Open House on Saturday from 12 pm to 2 pm

Portsmouth

119 Sherwood Drive | $423,000

3 beds, 1. 1 baths | Open House on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm

35 Lehigh Terrace | $339,000

2 beds, 1 bath | Open House on Sunday from 2 pm – 3:30 pm

Tiverton

29 Restful Valley Road | $319,900

2 bed, 1 bath | Open House on Sunday from 1 pm to 2:30 pm

75 Kaufman Road | $499,900

3 beds, 1.1 baths | Open House on Sunday from 1 pm – 2:30 pm