Looking to kick off 2021 with a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck. What’s Up Newp is here to help in your job search with the following list of available job opportunities.
All opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within 10 miles of downtown Newport.
Have a job opportunity that you’d like to see include here? Email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
- 22 Bowen’s – Sous Chef – 22 Bowen’s
- Aquidneck Pizzeria – Bartender and Server
- Arends Household – Private Hands-on Caregiving Needed For Client In Newport, RI
- Atria Senior Living – Server/Waitstaff – Atria Aquidneck Place
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Sales Associate
- Benchmark Senior Living – Front Desk Receptionist
- Boys Town – Youth Care Worker
- Castle Hill Inn – Pastry Chef – Castle Hill Inn
- City Personnel – Controller
- Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
- Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
- Embrace Home Loans – Government Insurance Associate
- Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
- FlightLevel Rhode Island
- Follett Corporation – Team Lead- Part Time
- Genesis Healthcare – Receptionist (Part Time)
- Global Connections To Employment – FOOD SERVICE WORKER I
- J2 Construct – Laborer for Fast Moving & Fun Construction Firm
- KVH Industries – Receptionist (Temporary)
- Magellan Health – Clinical Program Manager
- Michaels – Part time Early morning Stock
- Netsimco – Program Manager – Middletown, RI
- Newport Mental Health – Health Information Specialist
- Newport Restaurant Group – Executive Production Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
- Newport Restoration Foundation- Grounds and Gardens Supervisor
- NTP, LLC – General Laborer
- Pizza Hollywood – Delivery Driver
- Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
- Preferred Therapy Solutions – Physical Therapy Assistant- PTA
- PS Lifestyle – Cosmetologist
- RBS Global – Secretary Assistant
- Roedel Companies – Front Desk Associate- Chalet Navy
- Safe Harbor Marinas – Experienced Sailboat Rigger
- SAIC – Desktop Support Technician
- Sakonnet Point Club – Line Cooks Wanted
- Santander – Full Time Float Teller, Avondale, PA Area
- Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
- Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
- T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
- The Town of Jamestown – Building and Zoning Official
- The Vanderbilt – Lead Bartender
- Top Down Remodeling – CARPENTRY
- US Department of the Navy – SECURITY ASSISTANT
- Unknown – House cleaner/ Jamestown, RI
- Unknown – Salon Manager/Receptionist
