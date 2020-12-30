Looking to kick off 2021 with a new gig, job, or career? Well, you may be in luck. What’s Up Newp is here to help in your job search with the following list of available job opportunities.

All opportunities have been posted within the last seven days and are located within 10 miles of downtown Newport.

Have a job opportunity that you’d like to see include here? Email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – Sous Chef – 22 Bowen’s
  2. Aquidneck Pizzeria – Bartender and Server
  3. Arends Household – Private Hands-on Caregiving Needed For Client In Newport, RI
  4. Atria Senior Living – Server/Waitstaff – Atria Aquidneck Place
  5. Bed Bath & Beyond – Retail Sales Associate
  6. Benchmark Senior Living – Front Desk Receptionist
  7. Boys Town – Youth Care Worker
  8. Castle Hill Inn – Pastry Chef – Castle Hill Inn 
  9. City Personnel – Controller
  10. Colbea Eastside Enterprise – Cashier
  11. Domino’s Pizza – Delivery Driver
  12. Embrace Home Loans – Government Insurance Associate
  13. Famous Footwear – Part-Time Sales Associate – Famous Footwear
  14. FlightLevel Rhode Island
  15. Follett Corporation – Team Lead- Part Time
  16. Genesis Healthcare – Receptionist (Part Time)
  17. Global Connections To Employment – FOOD SERVICE WORKER I
  18. J2 Construct – Laborer for Fast Moving & Fun Construction Firm
  19. KVH Industries – Receptionist (Temporary)
  20. Magellan Health – Clinical Program Manager
  21. Michaels – Part time Early morning Stock
  22. Netsimco – Program Manager – Middletown, RI
  23. Newport Mental Health – Health Information Specialist
  24. Newport Restaurant Group – Executive Production Chef – Newport Restaurant Group
  25. Newport Restoration Foundation- Grounds and Gardens Supervisor  
  26. NTP, LLC – General Laborer
  27. Pizza Hollywood – Delivery Driver
  28. Point Wine & Spirits – Retail Salesperson
  29. Preferred Therapy Solutions – Physical Therapy Assistant- PTA
  30. PS Lifestyle – Cosmetologist
  31. RBS Global – Secretary Assistant
  32. Roedel Companies – Front Desk Associate- Chalet Navy
  33. Safe Harbor Marinas – Experienced Sailboat Rigger
  34. SAIC – Desktop Support Technician
  35. Sakonnet Point Club – Line Cooks Wanted  
  36. Santander – Full Time Float Teller, Avondale, PA Area
  37. Seasons Corner Market – Cashier
  38. Speedway – Cashier/Customer Service Rep
  39. T-Mobile – Mobile Associate – Retail Sales
  40. The Town of Jamestown – Building and Zoning Official
  41. The Vanderbilt – Lead Bartender
  42. Top Down Remodeling – CARPENTRY 
  43. US Department of the Navy – SECURITY ASSISTANT
  44. Unknown – House cleaner/ Jamestown, RI 
  45. Unknown – Salon Manager/Receptionist 

