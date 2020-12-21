Providence, RI – Beginning in the 2021-2022 school year, Henry Barnard School (HBS) will start a fresh chapter in its history. The beloved 122-year-old education institution will establish itself as an independent school, while continuing its legacy of academic excellence and innovation. The school will no longer be affiliated with Rhode Island College (RIC).

HBS programs include a personalized, interdisciplinary and collaborative educational approach for children in pre-k through fifth grade. The school’s diverse, inclusive and student-driven curriculum is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of each child.

“We are excited to continue the legacy of this historic Rhode Island institution for generations to come,” said Scott Bromberg, president of the Henry Barnard School Parents Association (HBSPA). “This new, independent school model allows Henry Barnard’s expert teachers to continue their innovative approaches to igniting young minds. The application process for the 2021-22 school year is now open, and we invite parents to explore all that Henry Barnard School has to offer.”

The HBSPA has filed paperwork for its establishment with the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE). In addition, a 501c3 has been created for purposes of governance and to accept contributions to support and cultivate new opportunities for the school.

Throughout its 122-year history, Henry Barnard School has graduated countless students who have gone on to become leaders in the community and across the world. HBS has also helped develop countless teachers who are now guiding the next generation of students in their social, emotional and academic development. As an independent institution, the school will continue its legacy as an exemplary model for innovation and best practices.

Upon receiving news that Rhode Island College intended to close the school, the HBSPA went to work preparing financial models, speaking with parents, alumni and teachers, and consulting with experts in education and finance in order to preserve the institution. The HBSPA engaged RIC in discussions about renting the current building and recently came to an agreement that allows the new independent school to move forward. Henry Barnard School, the new independent entity, will continue to be located in the same facilities on Rhode Island College’s campus and children will have access to beautiful green space and playgrounds.

“We thank President Frank Sánchez, and the RIC executive team for their leadership. Working together, we have a path forward that allows the continuation of HBS’s legacy, now as an independent institution. RIC has built a strong foundation on which we will continue Henry Barnard School’s reputation of academic excellence. We are inspired by the thriving young learners, and grateful for the support of the dedicated parents and the entire Henry Barnard community for coming together to achieve this goal. We look forward to this exciting next chapter,” continued Bromberg.

Henry Barnard School serves educational needs for students across the region, attracting a diverse body of students from throughout Rhode Island and even Massachusetts.

HenryBarnard.org has been launched for parents to learn more about the school, schedule a virtual open house and submit online applications for the 2021-2022 academic year. Donors and alumni interested in helping support the future of the school may also make contributions through the site.

The HBSPA invites the Henry Barnard community to visit the new website to sign up for news updates and to share their HBS stories on social media using #HBSstories and https://www.facebook.com/HenryBarnardSchool.