Did you know Newport has its very own Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library? Newport County’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is presented by the Bazarsky Family Foundation in partnership with the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library puts books into the hands and hearts of children across the world. They partner with local communities to mail a hand-selected, age-appropriate, high-quality book each month to registered children from birth to age five, completely free of cost. Registered families can expect their first book within 8-10 weeks of registration.

Any Newport County child from birth to their 5th birthday can be enrolled in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, presented by the Bazarsky Family Foundation, to receive a book of their very own in the mail each month. Children who live in Newport, Middletown, Portsmouth, Tiverton, Little Compton, or Jamestown are eligible!

To register, contact Judy Hall, Imagination Library Program Coordinator, at ImaginationLibrary@MLKCCenter.org or (401) 924-4252, or register online: MLKCCenter.org/Imagination-Library