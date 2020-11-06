What’s Up Newp will have shop local gift guides through the holiday season. Every year, but especially this year, consider the impact your dollar will make on the local economy versus purchasing from a larger chain or online retailer!

If there’s one theme of this past year, it’s that many of us have realized the importance of taking care of ourselves mentally, physically, and emotionally. Local businesses in the Newport area are offering some great ideas for gift-giving that fits this theme — whether it’s a gift for anyone on your list or just for yourself!

What better place to start than Bowen’s Wharf, where Soap & Water Newport (16 Bowens Wharf, Newport) carries a large assortment of self-care themed items to check off many on your gift list. Their collection of high-end lotions and bath and body products from brands like Molton Brown, Nest, Voluspa, ensure that stockings will be stuffed. This year, Soap & Water is carrying a new Nest Pura Smart Home Fragrance Set ($85), a diffusor controlled by a phone app. And their cozy loungewear isn’t just for ladies anymore — as of December, this store will carry Ugg menswear as well, with a selection of sweaters, socks, and robes for the guys, in their upstairs space.

Head across the street to Shore Soap Co. (302 Thames St, Newport) for locally crafted bath products. Since its founding in 2013, Shore Soap Co. has been gracing the countertops and bathtubs of Rhode Islanders and those further afield, and their adorable packaging makes their products an ideal gift for anyone who loves the sea. Their bar soaps (from $12) and body scrubs ($20) come in a variety of scents from ‘warm sand’ to ‘endless summer.’ This year, they’re also carrying Baxter of California’s shaving products, like a shave tonic ($18) and a brush and razor shaving kit ($75).





For cozy loungewear to pair with your Netflix binges, head to The Salty Babe (391 Thames St, Newport). From cute cropped sweaters boasting punk-rock skulls ($58) to chic tie-dye lounge sets ($104), the athleisure trend is alive and doing very well at the Salty Babe. To “get away” from the comfort of your couch, pick up a Sunnylife Candle ($40) with scents inspired by the places we long to vacation to again, someday, like the Amalfi Coast or Bondi Beach.

When it’s time to chill, Island Wellness Center (102 W Main Rd, Middletown) has a shop loaded with a full spectrum of CBD products and other items to elevate your relaxation, including bath bombs, gummies and CBD oil. For a fun gift, pair some CBD with a certificate for a fully-body cryotherapy session ($45) or session in their Himalayan pink salt cave ($25).

The Bodhi Spa (654 Thames St, Newport) offers massages ($65 – $330) and their signature hydrotherapy “water journey” sessions ($60). For a home-run gift, pair a certificate for a signature massage ($138), which includes a take-home box of products used in the massage (gift box available separately, $14) with a water journey. Or, throw in a gemstone facial ($140) to really spoil that special someone.





If your giftee prefers the streets to the sauna to blow off steam, stop by RunNewport (16 Long Wharf Mall, Newport). Not only does this sports boutique carry comfy sweatshirts and workout gear with clever local quips (RunNewport Tank, $), but they have a full range of foam rollers, theraguns, and other recovery tools for post-workout R&R.

