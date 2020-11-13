WUN Shop Local Gift Guides: Clothes for Him or Her

Gone are the days of unwrapping tacky socks and undies or an itchy home-knit sweater (though, those can be nostalgic-chic, no?). Instead, this holiday season pick up a unique option or two for those on your gift list from a local clothier. From athleisure to high-end options and everything in between, Newport-area business have you covered!

What better place to start than at the aptly-named Therapy Boutique (18 State St., Bristol or online) for some retail therapy. If you have a teen or younger woman on your holiday gift list, Therapy is the place. They carry trendy items like faux-fur leopard print mittens ($59), oversized ombre wool sweaters ($70), and camo joggers ($50). They also carry a collection of delicate charm necklaces by May Martin ($25+) as well as a selection of handbags, wristlets, and wallets to complete any look.

Stalise (105 Clocktower Square, Portsmouth) carries upscale retail brands in a local setting, a perfect way to make sure your dollars are well spent here on the island. Owners Stacey and Lisa regularly post videos on Instagram of their new merchandise and how to style them — perfect for putting a holiday-ready outfit together, accessories and all. For the stylish ladies on your list, pick up a pearl cable knit sweater ($112) for a festive shimmer, or a cozy, lined faux-fur sherpa coat ($187) that comes in a beautiful sky blue. And, of course, they have a full lineup of leggings, including faux-leather, fleece-lined, and more for those of us who aren’t quite ready to return to hard waistbands quite yet.

For the hard-working guy or gal on your list, Freeman Graves & Sons (178 East Main Road) carries Carhartt, Timberland, and Merrell for both work and days off. The Carhartt sherpa-lined flannel shirt ($79.99 to $84.99) is perfect for splitting wood in chilly January, and they have a full line of Timberland boots that would look great underneath your holiday tree. When it’s time for him to dress up, the Royal Male (104 Spring Street) specializes in European brands like Barbour, Drakes, and Purdey with a side of British cheek.

A perfect gift for your favorite Newport fan, whether local or from away, is a “Summer in Newport” cotton blend sweatshirt ($28 kids, $68 adult) from Kiel James Patrick (3 Bowen’s Wharf or online). Based in Pawtucket, the brand’s flagship store downtown has quickly become a preppy staple in the area — and it’s not just summer apparel. Their cozy sweaters come in a variety of fall and winter prints, from a moose-adorned fair isle to an anchor motif ($128). The store also carries a selection of their jewelry collection, some of which are customizable with monograms in full-color signal flag charms ($42).

Gingy’s Boutique (196 Bellevue Ave. or online), one of a number of boutiques on this small strip near the Tennis Hall of Fame, would be a great spot to pick up a fun and flirty dress for a friend in anticipation of what we hope will be a return to normalcy next summer. They carry their own line of designs, including the aptly-nicknamed Newport Dress ($168) – it has POCKETS! — or their Parker Pullover ($139), as well as larger labels like Mahi Gold and Sail to Sable. For a cozy splurge, bet on Two Bees Cashmere, featuring fun motifs like champagne bottles or cheetah prints (starting at $215).

Island Surf and Sport (86 Aquidneck Ave.) boasts the title of New England’s Biggest Surf Shop, but it’s also a great spot to grab a gift or two for anyone on your list who lives an active lifestyle. With everything from swimwear and wetsuits to Patagonia fleece and Vans shoes, you may just be able to complete your entire list in one shop. While it’s not clothing, the experts at the shop can even help you pair that new wetsuit with a surfboard that is sure to knock their socks off.

There are dozens of other great shopping spots for apparel both on the island and nearby, so share with us in the comments where you plan to pick up something special for those special someone’s! What’s Up Newp will have shop local gift guides through the holiday season. Every year, but especially this year, consider the impact your dollar will make on the local economy versus purchasing from a larger chain or online retailer.

