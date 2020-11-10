The Boston Globe’s Kara Baskin has been diving deep into many issues parents are facing – from balancing remote and hybrid schooling, how Thanksgiving will look during the pandemic, to divorcee co-parenting – in a weekly newsletter, “In the Family Way.”
Kara joins WhatsUpNewp for a live conversation via video at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, where we’ll explore some of the issues she’s been exploring “In the Family Way.”
Help support our locally owned, independent newsroom
Appreciate our coverage of COVID-19, the 2020 Election, or our coverage of what’s happening, new, and to do? It costs us money to keep our community informed. Support What’s Up Newp today and help fund our coverage and the essential hyper-local journalism of tomorrow.