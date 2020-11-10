Known as a fiery, passionate blues guitarist and singer, Andy Watts, Israel’s Ambassador of Blues, will join WhatsUpNewp for a live video conversation at 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 19.
We’ll talk about Andy’s newest album, Supergroove, the blues scene in Israel, and a career in which he’s played alongside some of the greats in modern blues.
Help support our locally owned, independent newsroom
Appreciate our coverage of COVID-19, the 2020 Election, or our coverage of what’s happening, new, and to do? It costs us money to keep our community informed. Support What’s Up Newp today and help fund our coverage and the essential hyper-local journalism of tomorrow.