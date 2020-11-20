WUN Local Gift Guide: Pets & Pet Lovers

Our furry friends have certainly taken more than their fair share of the emotional burden this crazy year. Whether feathered, fluffy or furry, spoil the creatures in your life, or their two-legged companions, with some treats and fun items from the Newport area’s best pet boutiques.

Start at Wag Nation (92 William St., Newport) to pick up fun gift labels and cards to wish your loved ones a “Meowy Christmas” and “Happy Howlidays” from designer Fable & Sage ($5.99-$8.99). They carry personalized pet ornaments ($7.50) and doggy advent calendars ($14.99) to get your pup in the mood for the season, as well as a full selection of pet food and treats.

Stop by Port of Paws (433 Thames St, Newport) to outfit your cat or dog in a cute nautical bandanna ($12), or a “Newport” squeaky bone ($5.99). Their stuffed versions of “Woof Clicquot” or “Bakers Mark” ($15.99) are sure to please even the pickiest of squeakers. Gift with a bully stick from their bully bar for a perfect parcel for Fido.









For humans, Paw Addict (97 Thames St, Newport) carries a full clothing line for two-legged fans of the four-legged, from cozy sweats ($40) and silly t-shirts ($20), sporting taglines like, “In Dog We Trust.”





Up the street, home goods boutique Frazzleberries (475 Thames St, Newport) also has a section for pets and their people. They also carry a small line of cat and dog collars ($22.99) with Newport-inspired themes, from a nautical lighthouse and bridges print to St. Paddy’s day shamrocks.

Opened in May, Beau Tyler (400 Thames St, Newport), the adorable bowls ($15-$20) and treat canisters ($15) carry cheeky sayings like “treats for the boss,” and “the big dog” to spoil your pup, while their line of hats, shirts and tote bags. Bring your companion along to sample a treat from Buppy Pets (buppypets.com), a locally-owned and baked treat company that stocks pet stores across the state. The treats are made with all-natural ingredients and baked in small batches at Hope & Main in Warren.

In the East Bay, Woof! Woof! Pet Boutique (31 Bradford St, Bristol), has a fresh biscuit bar perfect for putting together a goody-bag for your favorite four-legged friend. Still planning your holiday cards? On November 22nd, Woof! Woof! Is hosting their 10th Annual Holiday Pet Photos. For $30, Brenna Gantt from Wiggle Butts Photography will snap festive shots of you and your pet, and all proceeds support The Friends of The Bristol Animal Shelter. Call 401-289-2341 to book a time slot.





