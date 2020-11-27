WUN Local Gift Guide: Kids & Babies

For the good boys and girls on your holiday shopping list, local Newport boutiques are offering an array of stylish clothing options for the season and a wide selection of toys that any child would be thrilled to find under the tree this year!

Groovy Gator (474 Thames St, Newport) is the perfect place to pop in for the stylish youngster — support Saint Nick with a “Santa Rocks” tee ($34) and a rock-n-roll tutu ($36), or pick up a trendy printed footies and cap set from Milkbarn Organic ($48). This year, they’re also carrying a collection of knit caps from Blueberry Hill for kids (and yes, some come in adult sizes!) with ski goggles, Viking horns, fox ears and more (from $28).











At Bellevue Kids (206 Bellevue Ave, Newport), their holiday section has to-die-for overalls with Christmas tree-toting trucks ($56), tops embroidered with nutcracker ballerinas ($59), and a collection of knit sweaters that are just plain cozy. For your favorite pint-sized Newport fan, pick up a handmade roll-neck cotton sweater in pink or blue from Claver (starting at $66). Their toy wall in the back of their store has playthings for infants to preteens, just restocked for the holidays.







At Frazzleberries (475 Thames St, Newport), find a sea-themed section with toys for your favorite pirate or mermaid. A favorite this season is the Color Newport coloring book ($14.99) with 24 pages of iconic Newport scenes ready for crayons or colored pencils — wielded by kids or kids at heart.

What’s Up Newp will have shop local gift guides through the holiday season. Every year, but especially this year, consider the impact your dollar will make on the local economy versus purchasing from a larger chain or online retailer.

