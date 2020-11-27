Wire Fox Terrier from Newport wins Terrier Group at National Dog Show

Vinny, a Wire Fox Terrier from Newport, won the Terrier Group at the 2020 National Dog Show.

The National Dog Show is one of the oldest benched dog shows in the U.S., held annually since 1933.

The show, which was presented and recorded on November 14 – 15, aired on NBC as a two-hour special on Thanksgiving Day.

Vinny, officially known as GCHB Irvonhill Voignier is owned by George and Nannette Herrick.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held without spectators, vendors, sponsors, or media. According to event officials, the competition was limited to 600 dogs, a 70% decrease from the nearly 2,000 who compete in a regular year.

The Scottish Deerhound won Best in Show.

In February, Vinny won the Terrier Group at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.