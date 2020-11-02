Wilbury Theatre Group to Present “Our Story, Our Song” November 5-7

Join collaborators Christopher Johnson and Big Luxe for an evening of stories, poetry, and music outdoors at the Waterfire Arts Center for three performances only, November 5-7.

About the Artists

Christopher Johnson is an artist and educator based in Providence, RI. His passion for performance art began with winning numerous awards as a Slam Poet. Christopher’s work has become a theatrical experience, exploring issues such as race, incarceration, and mental illness. His second project, New and Dangerous Ideas, tackles race and police, with the goal to put everyone on the level of human, seeking to decriminalize race and humanize the police. New and Dangerous Ideas won him the 2018 Rhode Island State Council of the Arts Fellowship for Play writing as well as made him a finalist for the 2018 McColl Johnson Fellowship.

Big Lux is the alter ego of Kevin Lowther II – a hip hop musician and violinist who will change the way you look at the instrument forever. Classically trained in in his hometown of Westerly, RI, he has jazz, country and hip-hop influences that allow him to blend styles and provide fresh new takes on music of every genre.

PLEASE NOTE: In accordance with Dept. of Health guidelines,

face-coverings are required at all times, physical distancing is required, and advance registration for all performances is required – no walk-up tickets will be available at the door.