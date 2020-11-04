Where It Stands | Some Newport County races hinge on final results

With more than 43,000 votes cast (and mostly counted) across Newport County, we are one step closer to knowing who will represent voters in Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth.

As a reminder, we are still waiting on results from mail ballots that were dropped off on Election Day, and some mail ballots leftover from Tuesday. We expect to see some of those results today.

This story was last updated at 7:30 am on November 4th. It will be updated.

Newport City Council At- Large

We now have a little bit clearer picture of this race, which started with twelve candidates back in June.

With early in-person, most mail ballots, and election day votes counted, here’s what the results look like right now.

The top four vote getters for Newport City Council At-Large are incumbent and former mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano (4,507), incumbent and current mayor Jamie Bova (4,489), former Ward 2 councilor Lynn Underwood Ceglie (3,747) and newcomer Elizabeth Fuerte (3,459).

Newcomer Kevin Michaud sits just outside the council by five votes (3,454). Meanwhile incumbent Susan Taylor is in sixth place (3,419) and Elizabeht Evans Cullen is in seventh place (2,258).

Current Newport City Councilor Justin McLaughlin withdraw his name from the race, but because of the timing his name still appeared on the ballot. He finished in eighth place, but he still pulled in 1,400 votes.

Meagan Landry, who was among the original twelve running for an At-Large seat on City Council, ran a write-in campaign. We don’t know for certain how many wrote in her name but we do know that there were 419 write-in votes in the At-Large race, 8 in Ward 1 race, 14 in Ward 2 race, and 9 in Ward 3 race.

Candidate Total votes Pct Jeanne-Marie Napolitano 4507 16.6% Jamie P. Bova 4489 16.5% Lynn Underwood Ceglie 3747 13.8% Elizabeth Fuerte 3459 12.7% Kevin Michaud 3454 12.7% Susan D. Taylor 3419 12.6% Elizabeth Evans Cullen 2258 8.3% Justin S. McLaughlin 1400 5.2% WRITE-IN 419 1.5%

Newport City Council Ward 1

In the Ward 1 race, incumbent Angela McCalla currently has an 842 vote lead over Hugo J. DeAscentis, Jr.

Candidate Total votes Pct Angela McCalla 1527 68.8% Hugo J. DeAscentis, Jr. 685 30.9% WRITE-IN 8 0.4%

Newport City Council Ward 2

With current Ward 2 Councilor Lynn Underwood Ceglie running for an At-Large seat, Ward 2 residents were going to see a new representative on City Council no matter what.

Charles Holder currently has a 63 vote lead over Kim Salerno – 1,728 votes to 1,665 votes.

Candidate Total votes Pct Charles M. Holder, Jr. 1728 50.7% Kim M. Salerno 1665 48.9% WRITE-IN 14 0.4%

Newport City Council Ward 3

Long-time incumbent Kathryn Leonard currently has a 117 lead over newcomer Paul Marshall.

Candidate Total votes Pct Kathryn E. Leonard 1523 51.8% Paul E. Marshall 1406 47.9% WRITE-IN 9 0.3%

Newport School Committee

In the race for Newport School Committee, it looks as incumbent is mostly the word.

Rebecca Bolan, Raymond Gomes, Stephanie Winslow, Sandra Flowers, Louisa Boatwright, and Robert Leary have all been re-elected to serve on Newport School Committee.

James Dring a newcomer currently sits in sixth place.

Candidate Total votes Pct Rebecca Bolan 4434 12.0% Raymond E. Gomes 4322 11.7% Stephanie J. Winslow 4308 11.7% Sandra J. Flowers 4151 11.3% Louisa H. Boatwright 4109 11.2% James A. Dring 3838 10.4% Robert J. Leary 3532 9.6% David R. Carlin, III 3257 8.8% Michael J. Cullen 2485 6.7% Nycole S. Matthews 2223 6.0% WRITE-IN 157 0.4%

Question #2 – School Bond

If we could predict how any ballot item might go, this may it. The School Bond question that would see a new high school built in Newport and an addition at Pell Elementary School currently has 78% of the vote.

Candidate Total votes Pct Approve 7396 78.0% Reject 2087 22.0%

Middletown Town Council

In the most contested race on Aquidneck Island, there were eighteen candidates running for seven seats on Middletown Town Council.

Incumbents had a great Election Day – Terri Flynn, Paul Rodrigues, M. Theresa Santos, Barbara VonVillas, Robert Sylvia, and Dennis Turano are among the top seven current vote getters.

Newcomer Thomas Welch, III currently sits in fourth place.

Candidate Total votes Pct Terri Flynn 3472 9.4% Paul M. Rodrigues 2881 7.8% M. Theresa Santos 2821 7.6% Thomas P. Welch, III 2739 7.4% Barbara A. VonVillas 2738 7.4% Robert J. Sylvia 2561 6.9% Dennis B. Turano 2450 6.6% Kathleen B. Ventura 2317 6.3% Christopher M. Logan 2280 6.2% Audrey J. MacLeod-Pfeiffer 1837 5.0% Antone C. Viveiros 1653 4.5% James R. Miller 1634 4.4% Gregory M. Huet 1535 4.2% Thomas A. Heaney, Jr. 1524 4.1% Lawrence Frank 1509 4.1% Arthur S. Weber, Jr. 1505 4.1% Daniel P. Titus 1348 3.7% WRITE-IN 88 0.2%

Question 2 In Middletown

The bond item for the acquisition and preservation of open space in Middletown currently has a 79.4% lead.

Candidate Total votes Pct Approve 5690 79.4% Reject 1472 20.6%

Portsmouth Town Council

In one of the quieter local races, there were just eight candidates running for the seven seats on Portsmouth Town Council.

Michael Buddemeyer was the only non-incumbent running and he appears to have the top spot in the results at this time. Incumbent Leonard Katzman is currently the lowest vote getter.

Candidate Total votes Pct Michael A. Buddemeyer (DEM) 5750 13.0% Kevin M. Aguiar (DEM) 5641 12.7% Keith E. Hamilton (REP) 5607 12.7% Linda L. Ujifusa (DEM) 5464 12.3% Andrew V. Kelly (DEM) 5441 12.3% Daniela T. H. Abbott (DEM) 5376 12.1% J. Mark Ryan (DEM) 5263 11.9% Leonard Barry Katzman (DEM) 5153 11.6% WRITE-IN 614 1.4%

Portsmouth School Committee

With three to elect and only three candidates, this is an easy one.

3 to elect

Candidate Total votes Pct Emily A. Copeland (DEM) 6459 35.5% Karen E. Marlow McDaid (DEM) 5773 31.7% Juan Carlos Payero (DEM) 5705 31.3% WRITE-IN 263 1.4%

Local General Assembly Races

In the race for House District 75 (Newport), incumbent Lauren Carson has a 2,135 vote lead lead on republican candidate Patrick Donovan.

Candidate Total votes Pct Lauren H. Carson (DEM) 3860 69.0% Patrick J. Donovan (REP) 1725 30.8% WRITE-IN 7 0.1%

In the race for House District 72 (Middletown, Portsmouth), incumbent Terri-Denise Cortvriend currently has a 1,134 vote lead over republican candidate Kenneth Mendonca.

Candidate Total votes Pct Terri-Denise Cortvriend (DEM) 4444 57.3% Kenneth J. Mendonca (REP) 3310 42.7% WRITE-IN 6 0.1%

In the race for House District 71 (Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton), Democrat candidate Michelle McGaw is currently pulling in 55.9% vote against Republican candidate Amy Veri and independent Nathan Joseph Melvin.

Candidate Total votes Pct Michelle E. McGaw (DEM) 4456 55.9% Amy E. Veri (REP) 3077 38.6% Nathan Joseph Melvin (Ind) 428 5.4% WRITE-IN 12 0.2%

Senator Dawn Euer (Dist. 13), Senator DiPalma (Dist. 12), Senator Seveney (Dist. 11, Representative Abney (Dist. 73), and Representative Ruggiero (Dist. 74) all were unchallenged.

Voter Turnout