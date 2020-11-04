Where It Stands | Some Newport County races hinge on final results

With more than 43,000 votes cast (and mostly counted) across Newport County, we are one step closer to knowing who will represent voters in Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth.
As a reminder, we are still waiting on results from mail ballots that were dropped off on Election Day, and some mail ballots leftover from Tuesday. We expect to see some of those results today.
This story was last updated at 7:30 am on November 4th. It will be updated.
Newport City Council At- Large
We now have a little bit clearer picture of this race, which started with twelve candidates back in June.
With early in-person, most mail ballots, and election day votes counted, here’s what the results look like right now.
The top four vote getters for Newport City Council At-Large are incumbent and former mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano (4,507), incumbent and current mayor Jamie Bova (4,489), former Ward 2 councilor Lynn Underwood Ceglie (3,747) and newcomer Elizabeth Fuerte (3,459).
Newcomer Kevin Michaud sits just outside the council by five votes (3,454). Meanwhile incumbent Susan Taylor is in sixth place (3,419) and Elizabeht Evans Cullen is in seventh place (2,258).
Current Newport City Councilor Justin McLaughlin withdraw his name from the race, but because of the timing his name still appeared on the ballot. He finished in eighth place, but he still pulled in 1,400 votes.
Meagan Landry, who was among the original twelve running for an At-Large seat on City Council, ran a write-in campaign. We don’t know for certain how many wrote in her name but we do know that there were 419 write-in votes in the At-Large race, 8 in Ward 1 race, 14 in Ward 2 race, and 9 in Ward 3 race.
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Jeanne-Marie Napolitano
|4507
|16.6%
|Jamie P. Bova
|4489
|16.5%
|Lynn Underwood Ceglie
|3747
|13.8%
|Elizabeth Fuerte
|3459
|12.7%
|Kevin Michaud
|3454
|12.7%
|Susan D. Taylor
|3419
|12.6%
|Elizabeth Evans Cullen
|2258
|8.3%
|Justin S. McLaughlin
|1400
|5.2%
|WRITE-IN
|419
|1.5%
Newport City Council Ward 1
In the Ward 1 race, incumbent Angela McCalla currently has an 842 vote lead over Hugo J. DeAscentis, Jr.
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Angela McCalla
|1527
|68.8%
|Hugo J. DeAscentis, Jr.
|685
|30.9%
|WRITE-IN
|8
|0.4%
Newport City Council Ward 2
With current Ward 2 Councilor Lynn Underwood Ceglie running for an At-Large seat, Ward 2 residents were going to see a new representative on City Council no matter what.
Charles Holder currently has a 63 vote lead over Kim Salerno – 1,728 votes to 1,665 votes.
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Charles M. Holder, Jr.
|1728
|50.7%
|Kim M. Salerno
|1665
|48.9%
|WRITE-IN
|14
|0.4%
Newport City Council Ward 3
Long-time incumbent Kathryn Leonard currently has a 117 lead over newcomer Paul Marshall.
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Kathryn E. Leonard
|1523
|51.8%
|Paul E. Marshall
|1406
|47.9%
|WRITE-IN
|9
|0.3%
Newport School Committee
In the race for Newport School Committee, it looks as incumbent is mostly the word.
Rebecca Bolan, Raymond Gomes, Stephanie Winslow, Sandra Flowers, Louisa Boatwright, and Robert Leary have all been re-elected to serve on Newport School Committee.
James Dring a newcomer currently sits in sixth place.
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Rebecca Bolan
|4434
|12.0%
|Raymond E. Gomes
|4322
|11.7%
|Stephanie J. Winslow
|4308
|11.7%
|Sandra J. Flowers
|4151
|11.3%
|Louisa H. Boatwright
|4109
|11.2%
|James A. Dring
|3838
|10.4%
|Robert J. Leary
|3532
|9.6%
|David R. Carlin, III
|3257
|8.8%
|Michael J. Cullen
|2485
|6.7%
|Nycole S. Matthews
|2223
|6.0%
|WRITE-IN
|157
|0.4%
Question #2 – School Bond
If we could predict how any ballot item might go, this may it. The School Bond question that would see a new high school built in Newport and an addition at Pell Elementary School currently has 78% of the vote.
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Approve
|7396
|78.0%
|Reject
|2087
|22.0%
Middletown Town Council
In the most contested race on Aquidneck Island, there were eighteen candidates running for seven seats on Middletown Town Council.
Incumbents had a great Election Day – Terri Flynn, Paul Rodrigues, M. Theresa Santos, Barbara VonVillas, Robert Sylvia, and Dennis Turano are among the top seven current vote getters.
Newcomer Thomas Welch, III currently sits in fourth place.
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Terri Flynn
|3472
|9.4%
|Paul M. Rodrigues
|2881
|7.8%
|M. Theresa Santos
|2821
|7.6%
|Thomas P. Welch, III
|2739
|7.4%
|Barbara A. VonVillas
|2738
|7.4%
|Robert J. Sylvia
|2561
|6.9%
|Dennis B. Turano
|2450
|6.6%
|Kathleen B. Ventura
|2317
|6.3%
|Christopher M. Logan
|2280
|6.2%
|Audrey J. MacLeod-Pfeiffer
|1837
|5.0%
|Antone C. Viveiros
|1653
|4.5%
|James R. Miller
|1634
|4.4%
|Gregory M. Huet
|1535
|4.2%
|Thomas A. Heaney, Jr.
|1524
|4.1%
|Lawrence Frank
|1509
|4.1%
|Arthur S. Weber, Jr.
|1505
|4.1%
|Daniel P. Titus
|1348
|3.7%
|WRITE-IN
|88
|0.2%
Question 2 In Middletown
The bond item for the acquisition and preservation of open space in Middletown currently has a 79.4% lead.
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Approve
|5690
|79.4%
|Reject
|1472
|20.6%
Portsmouth Town Council
In one of the quieter local races, there were just eight candidates running for the seven seats on Portsmouth Town Council.
Michael Buddemeyer was the only non-incumbent running and he appears to have the top spot in the results at this time. Incumbent Leonard Katzman is currently the lowest vote getter.
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Michael A. Buddemeyer (DEM)
|5750
|13.0%
|Kevin M. Aguiar (DEM)
|5641
|12.7%
|Keith E. Hamilton (REP)
|5607
|12.7%
|Linda L. Ujifusa (DEM)
|5464
|12.3%
|Andrew V. Kelly (DEM)
|5441
|12.3%
|Daniela T. H. Abbott (DEM)
|5376
|12.1%
|J. Mark Ryan (DEM)
|5263
|11.9%
|Leonard Barry Katzman (DEM)
|5153
|11.6%
|WRITE-IN
|614
|1.4%
Portsmouth School Committee
With three to elect and only three candidates, this is an easy one.
3 to elect
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Emily A. Copeland (DEM)
|6459
|35.5%
|Karen E. Marlow McDaid (DEM)
|5773
|31.7%
|Juan Carlos Payero (DEM)
|5705
|31.3%
|WRITE-IN
|263
|1.4%
Local General Assembly Races
In the race for House District 75 (Newport), incumbent Lauren Carson has a 2,135 vote lead lead on republican candidate Patrick Donovan.
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Lauren H. Carson (DEM)
|3860
|69.0%
|Patrick J. Donovan (REP)
|1725
|30.8%
|WRITE-IN
|7
|0.1%
In the race for House District 72 (Middletown, Portsmouth), incumbent Terri-Denise Cortvriend currently has a 1,134 vote lead over republican candidate Kenneth Mendonca.
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Terri-Denise Cortvriend (DEM)
|4444
|57.3%
|Kenneth J. Mendonca (REP)
|3310
|42.7%
|WRITE-IN
|6
|0.1%
In the race for House District 71 (Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Little Compton), Democrat candidate Michelle McGaw is currently pulling in 55.9% vote against Republican candidate Amy Veri and independent Nathan Joseph Melvin.
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Pct
|Michelle E. McGaw (DEM)
|4456
|55.9%
|Amy E. Veri (REP)
|3077
|38.6%
|Nathan Joseph Melvin (Ind)
|428
|5.4%
|WRITE-IN
|12
|0.2%
Senator Dawn Euer (Dist. 13), Senator DiPalma (Dist. 12), Senator Seveney (Dist. 11, Representative Abney (Dist. 73), and Representative Ruggiero (Dist. 74) all were unchallenged.
Voter Turnout