When you can expect to start seeing results from the General Election

Wondering when we may have some results from the General Election?

The Rhode Island Board of Elections has released the following timeline to help explain the vote tallying and results process.

November 2 – The Rhode Island Board of Elections is reminding voters that they have the option to cast an emergency ballot at their local city/town hall board of canvassers office up until 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2

November 3

Polling Place – These are ballots cast in-person at polling places on November 3rd, encrypted, and securely transmitted from the polling place to the Board of Elections when polls close. These results will be available on the Board of Elections’ website (elections.ri.gov) on Election Night beginning at 8 p.m.

In-Person Emergency Voting – These results will be transmitted by local Boards of Canvassers on Election Night and will be available on the Board of Elections’ website beginning at 10 p.m.

Mail Ballots – While the Board expects to count most mail ballots by November 3rd, ballots placed in authorized drop boxes at City/Town Halls or in polling places must still be tabulated. These ballots are sealed in envelopes and held in secure and sealed containers by the local Board of Canvassers and will be retrieved by Board of Elections teams on November 3rd. Partial mail ballot results will be available on the Board of Elections’ website beginning at 11 p.m. but will not include these drop box ballots.

November 4 – 5 – Remaining drop box ballots and any still uncounted mail ballots will be added to the Mail Ballots totals and made available on our website. Any precincts which failed to transmit their results on Election Night due to any technical issues will be added to the Election Day results and made available on the Board of Elections’ website.

November 7 – 9 – Provisional ballots results will be added to Polling Place Results and will be made available on the Board of Elections’ website.

November 10 – Deficient mail ballots cured by voters and due to the Board of Elections by November 10thwill be added to Mail Ballots Results and will be made available on the Board of Elections’ website prior to final certification.

A Few Reminders

Early In-Person Voting & Mail Ballots

Early in-person voting ends at 4 p.m. on Monday, November 2.

All mail ballots for the November 3 general election must be received by election officials by 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you still have your mail ballot, you should drop it off into the dropbox at your local city or town hall. Voters can use Secretary Gorbea’s drop box finder to find the one closest to them, and track the status of their mail ballot online at vote.ri.gov.

Tracking Turnout

Turnout for the 2020 general election in Rhode Island can be tracked using Secretary Gorbea’s new data visualization on vote.ri.gov.