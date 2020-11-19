What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: Nov. 20 – 22

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend, November 20 – 22, 2020.
Friday, November 20
LIVE ON WUN | Meet The Rhode Island Author: G. Wayne Miller
Things To Do
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
- 8 pm – Outside -n- Outloud Comedy Show! 21+ at Newport Craft
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 12 pm – Elections, Board of
- 10:30 am – LIVE ON WUN: Meet The Author – G. Wayne Miller
Saturday, November 21
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Gateway Center
- 10 am – Lindsey Epstein Pottery Opening Celebration
- 10:30 am – The Lion’s Gateway Pop Up at Mist
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Fall Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 4 pm – Crafts with Sue: Polar Bear Ornament at Created Purpose
- 8 pm – Bad Penny Band Thanksgiving LiveStream, Ridgeview Studio- Sat. Nov. 21st, 8-10pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, November 22
Common Fence Music to present Duck Baker in an online concert on November 22
Things To Do
- 10 am – Brix Brunch Series: Harvest Brunch at Newport Vineyards
- 10 am – The Other half of the Thanksgiving Story
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Fall Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 7 pm – Common Fence Music to present Duck Baker
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
