What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: Nov. 20 – 22

By
Ryan M. Belmore
-
22
It’s the most wonderful time of the year – Harvest! Chef Andy and his culinary team at Newport Vineyards are infusing the flavors of the season into this farm to table Harvest Menu with their Brix Brunch Series: Harvest Brunch on Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm.

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend, November 20 – 22, 2020.

This story will be updated as more events and meetings are announced, check back for updates! Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

Friday, November 20

LIVE ON WUN | Meet The Rhode Island Author: G. Wayne Miller 

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • 10:30 am – LIVE ON WUN: Meet The Author – G. Wayne Miller

Saturday, November 21

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, November 22

Common Fence Music to present Duck Baker in an online concert on November 22

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

