What’s Up this week in Newport County: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, Monday, November 30 through Sunday, December 6.
This story will be updated as more events, meetings, and information is received. Check back often for updates.
Monday, November 30
- LIVE ON WUN | Meet The Author: Don DeLuca (Nov. 30 at 2 pm)
- Salve Regina University moving to remote learning beginning November 30
- Rhode Island to enter a two-week “pause” beginning November 30
Things To Do
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
City & Government
- 11:30 am – Elections, Board of
- 6 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 2 pm – Meet The Author: Don Deluca
Tuesday, December 1
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 2 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
City & Government
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 1:30 pm – Newport Tree Commission
- 3 pm – Middletown Personnel Board
- 3 pm – Portsmouth Board of Canvassers
- 5 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Tiverton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Planning Board
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
- 5 pm – Newport City Council, School Committee swearing in ceremony
Wednesday, December 2
- Salve Regina University: RI’s higher education CIO’s will join global cybersecurity experts in virtual forum Dec. 2
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
City & Government
- 10:30 am – Jamestown Board of Canvassers
- 3 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 4:30 pm – Portsmouth Dog Park Operating Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
- 7 pm – Tiverton Zoning Board of Review
- 11 am – Meet The Author: Joe Land
Thursday, December 3
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
- 6 pm – Virtual Community Lecture Series: Total Joint Replacement
City & Government
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s weekly COVID-19 update
Friday, December 4
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Holiday Bright Night at Tiverton Four Corners Historic District
- 4 pm – Annual re-Tree Opening Night in Tiverton Four Corners!
- 4 pm & 4:30 pm – Holiday Lantern Tours by the Newport Historical Society
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
City & Government
- 1:30 pm – Meet The Author: Dr. Barbara Roberts
Saturday, December 5
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 8 am – Travel & Virtual Run Around the World 2020
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Gateway Center
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Holiday Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 11 am – KOC Grab and Go Sausage & Peepers Sandwich at Knights Of Columbus
- 1:30 pm – Holiday Tour: Rogues and Rakes of Bellevue Ave
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm & 4:30 pm – Holiday Lantern Tours by the Newport Historical Society
- 5:30 pm – 50th Annual Bowen’s Wharf Christmas Tree Lighting
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, December 6
Things To Do
- Christmas In Newport
- 10 am to 2 pm – Brix Brunch Series at Newport Vineyards
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Holiday Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 7 pm – MoNo Guitar Duo Online Concert
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
