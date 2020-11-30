What’s Up this week in Newport County: Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, Monday, November 30 through Sunday, December 6.

This story will be updated as more events, meetings, and information is received. Check back often for updates.

Monday, November 30

Things To Do

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

2 pm – Meet The Author: Don Deluca

Tuesday, December 1

Things To Do

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

5 pm – Newport City Council, School Committee swearing in ceremony

Wednesday, December 2

Things To Do

Christmas In Newport

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

11 am – Meet The Author: Joe Land

Thursday, December 3

Things To Do

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

1 pm – Governor Raimondo’s weekly COVID-19 update

Friday, December 4

Things To Do

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

1:30 pm – Meet The Author: Dr. Barbara Roberts

Saturday, December 5

Things To Do

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, December 6

Things To Do

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.