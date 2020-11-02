What’s Up this week in Newport County: Nov. 2 – 8

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week and weekend, November 2 – 8, 2020.
Please note – this story will be updated as new meetings and events are announced. Check back often for updates.
Monday, November 2
SBA celebrates National Veterans Small Business Week, Nov. 2-6
Things To Do
- 10 am – Get Ready- Get Set- Get Creative Continues at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 5 pm – Mindfulness for the Beginner’s Mind
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 2 pm – Portsmouth School Committee – Negotiations Subcommittee
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 7 pm – Tiverton Harbor Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Free Public Library
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled
Tuesday, November 3
When you can expect to start seeing results from the General Election
Things To Do
- 7 am to 8 pm – Polls are open. Find your polling place at vote.sos.ri.gov.
- 11:30 am – McGrath’s Clambakes Grab ‘n Go Lunch at MLK Center
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 6 am – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- 7 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 7 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
- 9:30 am – Newport County Regional Special Education Program
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
- 7 pm – Tiverton Litter Committee
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- 7:30 pm – What’s Up Newp Election 2020 Coverage
Wednesday, November 4
Things To Do
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island
- 10 am – Elections, Board of
- 11 am – Portsmouth School Committee – Personnel Subcommittee
- 11 am – Middletown Board of Canvassers
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 Update
- 6 pm – Middletown Citizens Memorial Committee
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6:30 pm – Little Compton School Committee
- 7 pm – Tiverton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Melville Park Committee
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- 4:30 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council COVID-19 Update
Thursday, November 5
Things To Do
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 1 pm – Adult Watercolor Painting: Patch Puppy at Created Purpose
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 10 am – Elections, Board of
- 10 am – Newport, City of
- 11 am – Middletown Technical Review Committee
- 6 pm – Tiverton School Committee
- 6 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 6 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 7 pm – Jamestown Fire Department
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Friday, November 6
Newport Restaurant Week to return November 6 – 15 (Updated)
Newport Restaurant Week returns in November with a deals-focused ‘remix’
What’s Up Interview: Singer Tom Rush, Coming to Greenwich Odeum Nov. 6
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 3:30 pm – STORY + ART at Island Art Spot
- 6:30 pm – 25TH ANNIVERSARY HARVEST DINNER at Brix Restaurant
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, November 7
The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America hosting 33rd Annual Scouting For Food Drive from November 7-14
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 8 am – Middletown, RI Amnesty Day at Second Beach
- 8 pm – The Bit Players Improv at Newport Blues Cafe
- 12 pm – Core Clean-Ups with Clean Ocean Access
- 5 pm – Naturally Abstract at DeBlois Gallery
- 6 pm – Michelle Saylors Live Music At the Localz in Tiverton
- 7 pm – PhenixAve Sat Nov 7 Atlantic resort 7pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, November 8
Common Fence Music will present Joel Mabus in an online concert on November 8
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 7 pm – Common Fence Music presents Joel Mabus Online Concert
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on What’s Up Newp
on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Please note – this story will be updated as new meetings and events are announced. Check back often for updates.