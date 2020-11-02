What’s Up this week in Newport County: Nov. 2 – 8

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week and weekend, November 2 – 8, 2020.

Monday, November 2

SBA celebrates National Veterans Small Business Week, Nov. 2-6

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

Tuesday, November 3

When you can expect to start seeing results from the General Election

Things To Do

7 am to 8 pm – Polls are open. Find your polling place at vote.sos.ri.gov.

11:30 am – McGrath’s Clambakes Grab ‘n Go Lunch at MLK Center

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

7:30 pm – What’s Up Newp Election 2020 Coverage

Wednesday, November 4

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

4:30 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Newport City Council COVID-19 Update

Thursday, November 5

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

Friday, November 6

Newport Restaurant Week to return November 6 – 15 (Updated)

Newport Restaurant Week returns in November with a deals-focused ‘remix’

What’s Up Interview: Singer Tom Rush, Coming to Greenwich Odeum Nov. 6

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

Saturday, November 7

The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America hosting 33rd Annual Scouting For Food Drive from November 7-14

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

Sunday, November 8

Common Fence Music will present Joel Mabus in an online concert on November 8

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp

