What’s Up this week in Newport County: Nov. 2 – 8

Ryan Belmore
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week and weekend, November 2 – 8, 2020.

Please note – this story will be updated as new meetings and events are announced. Check back often for updates.

Monday, November 2

SBA celebrates National Veterans Small Business Week, Nov. 2-6

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled

Tuesday, November 3

When you can expect to start seeing results from the General Election

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • 7:30 pm – What’s Up Newp Election 2020 Coverage

Wednesday, November 4

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

Thursday, November 5

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Friday, November 6

Newport Restaurant Week to return November 6 – 15 (Updated)

Newport Restaurant Week returns in November with a deals-focused ‘remix’

What’s Up Interview: Singer Tom Rush, Coming to Greenwich Odeum Nov. 6

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, November 7

The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America hosting 33rd Annual Scouting For Food Drive from November 7-14

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, November 8

Common Fence Music will present Joel Mabus in an online concert on November 8

Things To Do 

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room 

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

  • Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

