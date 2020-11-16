What’s Up this week in Newport County: Nov. 16 – 22

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week and weekend, November 16 – 22, 2020.
This story will be updated as more events and meetings are announced, check back for updates! Have something you’d like to see included here? Email Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
Monday, November 16
Things To Do
- 10 am – Get Ready- Get Set- Get Creative Continues at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
- 5 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces Monday’s! “Scare-A-Crow!”
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 12 pm – Middletown Town Council
- 1 pm – Newport Prevention Coalition
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 5 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees Board Budget Subcommittee
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee
- 6:30 pm – Jamestown Town Council
- 6:30 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Library Trustees
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Housing Authority
- 2 pm – Meet The Author: Dr. Michael Fine
Tuesday, November 17
Things To Do
- 11:30 am – McGrath’s Clambakes Grab ‘n Go Lunch at MLK Center
- 6 pm – Cocktail Wars Newport Fire Hot Drink Contest!!! at The Reef
- 7 pm – Author Talk – They Knew They Were Pilgrims – Dr. John G. Turner
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 8 am – Newport Trust & Investment Commission
- 12 pm – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
- 2 pm – Elections, Board of
- 4 pm – Little Compton Wilbour Woods Stakeholders Committee
- 4 pm – Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Portsmouth Water and Fire District
- 6 pm – Middletown Library Board of Trustees
- 6 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Conservation Commission
- 7 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Wednesday, November 18
Things To Do
- 11 am – JAC Members’ Show 2020 at Jamestown Arts Center
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
- 6 pm – Newport Planning Board
- 6 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 7 pm – Tiverton Cemetery Commission
- 7 pm – Jamestown Planning Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Economic Development Committee
- 1 pm – LIVE ON WUN: Governor Raimondo’s Weekly COVID-19 Press Briefing
Thursday, November 19
- Boston Symphony Orchestra to Stream “BSO Now” Online Series Beginning Nov. 19
- WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with musician Andy Watts (Nov. 19 at 10:15 am)
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Zumba Fitness Class
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 12 pm – Read/Eat/Chat at Newport Art Museum
- 4 pm – Food Shack Fundraiser Nights! at Flat Waves
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 10 am – Jamestown Housing Authority
- 10 am – Elections, Board of
- 4 pm – Newport Public Library
- 6 pm – Cocktail Club – Mixology Classes at One Bellevue
- 6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review
Friday, November 20
Things To Do
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
- 8 pm – Outside -n- Outloud Comedy Show! 21+ at Newport Craft
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
- 10:30 am – LIVE ON WUN: Meet The Author – G. Wayne Miller
Saturday, November 21
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Gateway Center
- 10:30 am – The Lion’s Gateway Pop Up at Mist
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Fall Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, November 22
Things To Do
- 10 am – Brix Brunch Series: Harvest Brunch at Newport Vineyards
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Fall Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 7 pm – Common Fence Music to present Duck Baker
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
