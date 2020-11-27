What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: November 27 – 29

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, November 27 – 29, 2020.

This story will be updated as we’re made aware of more events and meetings, check back for updates.

Friday, November 27

2020 Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled

Things To Do

- Advertisement -

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, November 28

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, November 29

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.