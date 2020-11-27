What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: November 27 – 29

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, November 27 – 29, 2020.
This story will be updated as we’re made aware of more events and meetings, check back for updates.
Friday, November 27
2020 Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled
Things To Do
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10 am – AAA Day (Black Friday) at Newport Car museum
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Holiday Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 10:30 am – Happy Dogsgiving!
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website
Saturday, November 28
Things To Do
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Holiday Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 11 am – The Lion’s Gateway Pop-Up at The Sanctuary
- 12 pm – TFM Holiday Pop-Up Market
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Crafts with Sue: Reindeer Felt Ornament at Created Purpose
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Modern Persuasion
- Exhibition On Screen: Freda Kahlo
- Fellini’s La Strada
- Exhibition On Screen: Freda Kahlo
City & Government
Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website
Sunday, November 29
Things To Do
- 8 am – Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Holiday Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Modern Persuasion
- Exhibition On Screen: Freda Kahlo
- Fellini’s La Strada
- Exhibition On Screen: Freda Kahlo
City & Government
Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website
