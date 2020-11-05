What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Nov. 6 – 8

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, November 6 – 8, 2020.
Friday, November 6
- Newport Restaurant Week to return November 6 – 15 (Updated)
- Newport Restaurant Week returns in November with a deals-focused ‘remix’
- What’s Up Interview: Singer Tom Rush, Coming to Greenwich Odeum Nov. 6
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 3:30 pm – STORY + ART at Island Art Spot
- 6:30 pm – 25TH ANNIVERSARY HARVEST DINNER at Brix Restaurant
- 7 pm – Rhythm Is Going To Get You
City & Government
- 7:30 am – COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee
- 11:30 am – Newport Canvassing Authority
- 5 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
Live on What’s Up Newp
- 11:30 am – LIVE ON WUN: Newport Canvassing Authority
Saturday, November 7
- The Narragansett Council, Boy Scouts of America hosting 33rd Annual Scouting For Food Drive from November 7-14
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 8 am – Middletown, RI Amnesty Day at Second Beach
- 8 pm – The Bit Players Improv at Newport Blues Cafe
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Gateway Center
- 12 pm – Core Clean-Ups with Clean Ocean Access
- 3 pm – Sage King // Newport Craft // Newport RI
- 5 pm – Naturally Abstract at DeBlois Gallery
- 6 pm – Michelle Saylors Live Music At the Localz in Tiverton
- 7 pm – PhenixAve Sat Nov 7 Atlantic resort
- 8 pm – The Bit Players Improv at Newport Blues Cafe
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, November 8
- Common Fence Music will present Joel Mabus in an online concert on November 8
- HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY TO HONOR WOMEN WITH EVERY VOICE STREAMING CONCERT SUNDAY NOV. 8
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 8 am – Yoga at Forty 1° North
- 7 pm – Common Fence Music presents Joel Mabus Online Concert
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Please note – this story will be updated as new meetings and events are announced. Check back often for updates.
