What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: Nov. 6 – 8

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this weekend, November 6 – 8, 2020.

Friday, November 6

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

- Advertisement -

Live on What’s Up Newp

on our Facebook Page and website

11:30 am – LIVE ON WUN: Newport Canvassing Authority

Saturday, November 7

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp

on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, November 8

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp

on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Please note – this story will be updated as new meetings and events are announced. Check back often for updates.