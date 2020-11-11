Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this weekend, Thursday, November 12 through Sunday, November 15.
Thursday, November 12
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- 8:30 am – Zumba Fitness Class at MLK Center
- 10 am – Veggie Days at the MLK Community Center
- 10 am – Staff Picks for November at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 11:30 am – McGrath’s Clambakes Grab ‘n Go Lunch at MLK Center
- 4 pm – Food Shack Fundraiser Nights! at Flat Waves
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
- 5 pm – Gallery Night at Beach Studios
- 5 pm – LivFit: Cooking & Nutrition Class
- 6 pm – Virtual Community Lecture Series: Living Well with Stroke (Online Event)
- 6 pm – Before the Baguette: The History of French Bread
City & Government
- 8 am – Newport Trust & Investment Commission
- 2 pm – Elections, Board of
- 2:30 pm – Newport Tree Commission
- 4:30 pm – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee
- 5 pm – Portsmouth Parks and Recreation
- 5 pm – Newport City Council
- 5 pm – Newport School Committee
- 5:30 pm – Newport City Council
- 6 pm – Jamestown School Committee
- 6:30 pm – Newport Waterfront Commission
- 7 pm – Tiverton Economic Development Commission
- 7 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 1 pm – Governor Raimondo weekly press briefing on COVID-19
- 5 pm – Newport City Council-Elect caucus meeting to select new Mayor/Vice-Chair
Friday, November 13
Things To Do
City & Government
- 4 pm – Newport Housing Authority
- 6 pm – Tiverton Board of Canvassers
- Nothing scheduled.
Saturday, November 14
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Fall Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 11 am – November Open House | Sea Rose Montessori
- 11 am – JAC Members’ Show 2020 at Jamestown Arts Center
- 12 pm – Core Clean-Ups with Clean Ocean Access
- 1 pm – Call & Response Concert with Newport String Project at Newport Art Museum
- 3 pm – Call & Response Concert with Newport String Project at Newport Art Museum
- 6 pm – Marvin Perry Duo at Localz Burger & Cocktails
- 8 pm – The Bit Players Improv at Newport Blues Cafe
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
- Nothing scheduled.
Sunday, November 15
Things To Do
- Newport Restaurant Week
- Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum
- 8 am – Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Fall Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 1 pm – Call & Response Concert with Newport String Project at Newport Art Museum
- 1 pm – Coastal Clean-up: hosted by the CISF eco-club at Fort Getty
- 3 pm – Call & Response Concert with Newport String Project at Newport Art Museum
- 5 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces At Newport Craft!
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled.
- Nothing scheduled.
