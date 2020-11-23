What’s Up in Newport County this week: Nov. 23 – 29

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, November 23 – 30, 2020.

This story will be updated as we’re made aware of more events and meetings, check back for updates.

Monday, November 23

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled.

Tuesday, November 24

- Advertisement -

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Wednesday, November 25

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website

4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 Status Update

Thursday, November 26

12+ local restaurants that will cook Thanksgiving Dinner for you this year

Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free takeaway meal to anyone who needs it on…

Things To Do

4 pm to 8 pm – Sparking Lights at The Breakers

4 pm – Food Shack Fundraiser Nights! at Flat Waves

4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Friday, November 27

2020 Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Saturday, November 28

Things To Do

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Sunday, November 29

Things To Do



JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

City & Government

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.

Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website

Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.