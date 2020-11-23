What’s Up in Newport County this week: Nov. 23 – 29

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County this week, November 23 – 30, 2020.
This story will be updated as we’re made aware of more events and meetings, check back for updates.
Monday, November 23
Things To Do
- 10 am – Get Ready- Get Set- Get Creative Continues at Jamestown Philomenian Library
- 11 am – Flights & Bites Specials! at Newport Vineyards
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparking Lights at The Breakers
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
- 5 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces Monday’s! “Scare-A-Crow!”
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Elections, Board of
- 9:30 am – Jamestown Technical Review Committee
- 10 am – Elections, Board of
- 5:30 pm – Tiverton Wastewater District
- 6:30 pm – Portsmouth Town Council
- 7 pm – Newport Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Tiverton Town Council
Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled.
Tuesday, November 24
Things To Do
- 11:30 am – McGrath’s Clambakes Grab ‘n Go Lunch at MLK Center
- 2 pm to 6 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparking Lights at The Breakers
- 5 pm – LivFit: Cooking & Nutrition Class at MLK Center
- 6:30 pm – Teen Fiction Book Club at Portsmouth Free Public Library
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 3 pm – Middletown Planning Board
- 6 pm – Middletown Zoning Board of Review
- 7 pm – Jamestown Zoning Board of Review
Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Wednesday, November 25
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Shape Up! Fitness Class
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparking Lights at The Breakers
- 4:30 pm – Flight Night Wednesdays at Newport Vineyards
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- 8:30 am – Little Compton Board of Canvassers
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 Status Update
- 7 pm – Portsmouth Planning Board
Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website
- 4:30 pm – Newport City Council COVID-19 Status Update
Thursday, November 26
12+ local restaurants that will cook Thanksgiving Dinner for you this year
Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free takeaway meal to anyone who needs it on…
Things To Do
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparking Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Food Shack Fundraiser Nights! at Flat Waves
- 4:30 pm – Open Bike Garage at Bike Newport
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Friday, November 27
2020 Newport Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled
Things To Do
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10 am – AAA Day (Black Friday) at Newport Care museum
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Holiday Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 10:30 am – Happy Dogsgiving!
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparking Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Saturday, November 28
Things To Do
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market at Newport Gateway Center
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Holiday Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 11 am – The Lion’s Gateway Pop-Up at The Sanctuary
- 12 pm – TFM Holiday Pop-Up Market
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparking Lights at The Breakers
- 4 pm – Crafts with Sue: Reindeer Felt Ornament at Created Purpose
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Modern Persuasion
- Exhibition On Screen: Freda Kahlo
- Fellini’s La Strada
- Exhibition On Screen: Freda Kahlo
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Sunday, November 29
Things To Do
- 8 am – Guided Bird Walks at Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 10 am to 4 pm – A Rough Point Holiday at Rough Point Museum
- 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen Narrated Holiday Lighthouse Cruises Departing Bowens’ Wharf
- 4 pm to 8 pm – Sparking Lights at The Breakers
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- Modern Persuasion
- Exhibition On Screen: Freda Kahlo
- Fellini’s La Strada
- Exhibition On Screen: Freda Kahlo
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
Live on What’s Up Newp on our Facebook Page and website
- Nothing scheduled yet, check back for updates.
