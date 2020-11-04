What Sold: 27 Aquidneck Island real estate sales, transactions (Oct. 28 – Nov. 3)

Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or on Aquidneck Island? With the help of our friends at OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company, we bring you that information every week. Learn more about OUR Real Estate at our-realestate.com.

Newport

1 Castle Hill Avenue sold for $3,000,000 on November 2. This 6,526 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 4.1 baths.

22 Elm Street sold for $1,100,000 on October 28. This 1,695 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 3.1 baths.

13 Maitland Court sold for $450,000 on October 30. This 888 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

24 Keeher Avenue sold for $412,000 on October 30. This 1,144 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

127 Harrison Avenue #6 sold for $1,125,000 on November 2. This 1,584 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 2 baths.

15 Hammersmith Road #18A sold for $775,000 on October 28. This 1,937 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

15 Clarke Street #4 sold for $697,000 on October 30. This 1,596 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

90 Kay Street sold for $608,000 on October 30. This 1,650 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

110 Swinburne Row sold for $375,000 on November 3. This 535 sq. ft home includes 1 bed and 1 bath.

30 32 Holland Street sold for $530,000 on November 3. This two-story 3,059 sq. ft home was built in 1900.

Middletown

561 Indian Avenue sold for $2,969,950 on October 28. This 5,572 sq. ft hom includes 4 beds and 5.1 baths.

1 Helena Court sold for $795,000 on October 30. This 1,902 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

91 93 Reservoir Road sold for $687,500 on October 30. This 2,660 sq. ft home includes 5 beds and 3 baths.

210 Island Drive sold for $675,000 on November 3. This 2,584 sq. ft home includes 4 bedrooms and 2.1 baths.

62 Samson Lane sold for $550,000 on October 29. This 2,791 sw. ft home includes 4 beds and 3 baths.

1 James Street sold for $540,000 on October 29. This 1,322 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

11 Chestnut Hill Road sold for $525,000 on October 30. This 2,008 sq. ft home includes 6 beds and 2.1 baths.

71 John Kesson Lane sold for $410,000 on October 29. This 1,974 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

5 Rosedale Court sold for $389,000 on October 28. This 1,692 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

164 Boulevard sold for $375,000 on October 28. This 1,332 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

3 Bayview Park Parkway sold for $45,000 on October 28. This 924 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

Portsmouth

85 West Passage Drive sold for $739,000 on October 30. This 2,663 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

40 Island Road sold for $650,000 on October 28. This 3,206 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

55 Lepes Road sold for $640,000 on October 29. This 2,828 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

039 Merrill Lane sold for $325,000 on October 30. This 1,872 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 3 baths.

88 Rebels Way sold for $589,000 on October 28. This 2,119 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

1050 East Main Road sold for $1,050,000 on October 30.