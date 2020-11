Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or on Aquidneck Island? With the help of our friends at OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company, we bring you that information every week. Learn more about OUR Real Estate at our-realestate.com.

Newport

25 Brewer Street sold for $865,000 on November 6. This home is 1,728 sq. ft and includes 2 beds and 2.1 baths.

56 Houston Avenue sold for $849,000 on November 10. This home is 1,914 sq. ft and includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

5 Sylvan Street sold for $845,000 on November 5. This home is 2,394 sq. ft and includes 6 beds and 4.1 baths.

77 Middletown Avenue sold for $820,000 on November 9. This 1,326 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

9 Brinley Street sold for $680,000 on November 9. This 1,380 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

29 Atlantic Street sold for $665,000 on November 6. This 1,503 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

8 Bradford Avenue sold for $574,000 on November 6. This home is 2,200 sq. ft and includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

1 Harvard Street sold for $525,000 on November 6. This home is 1,500 sq. ft and includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

5 Steward Street sold for $460,750 on November 9. This 1,000 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

3 Kirwins Lane #3 sold for $1,150,000 on November 9. This home is 1,536 sq. ft and includes 2 beds and 2 baths.

44 Catherine Street #1 sold for $995,000 on November 4. This 1,443 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 2 baths.

433 Thames Street #B sold for $435,000 on November 6. This 875 sq. ft condo includes 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

110 Swinburne Row sold for $375,000 on November 3. This 535 sq. ft home includes 1 bed and 1 bath.

66 Girard Avenue #207 sold for $204,000 on November 6. This home is 1,181 sq. ft and includes 2 beds and 2 baths.

2 Pond Avenue sold for $1,155,000 on November 6. This three-story build spans 5,224 sq. ft.

32 Houston Avenue sold for $750,000 on November 9. This three-story building spans 4,513 sq. ft.

30 32 Holland Street sold for $530,000 on November 3. This two-story building spans 3,059 sq. ft.

30 Franklin Street sold for $850,000 on November 6. This commercial building is approximately 2,614 sq. ft.

Middletown

210 Island Drive sold for $675,000 on November 3. This home is 2,584 sq. ft and includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

25 Clayton Street sold for $435,000 on November 4. This 1,665 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

27 Seascape Avenue sold for $279,000 on November 9. This 1,056 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1 bath.

Portsmouth

651 Middle Road sold for $625,000 on November 9. This 2,498 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

13 Pearl Street sold for $349,000 on November 9. This 1,403 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

7 & 0 Lehigh Terrace sold for $275,000 on November 4. This home is 924 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1 bath.

Ridge Road sold for $137,500 on November 9. This 1,296 sq. ft home includes 1 bed and 1 bath.

76 Stony Brook Lane sold for $583,500 on November 9. This 2,633 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 3.1 baths.