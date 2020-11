What Sold: 25 Aquidneck Island real estate sales, transactions (Nov. 10- 17)

Wondering what homes sold on your street, in your neighborhood or on Aquidneck Island? With the help of our friends at OUR Real Estate, a locally owned full service, boutique brokerage and lifestyle company, we bring you that information every week. Learn more about OUR Real Estate at our-realestate.com.

Our weekly roundup of Aquidneck Island real estate sales and transactions is presented by People’s Credit Union.

Newport

142 Spring Street sold for $2,536,000 on November 12. This 7,988 sq. ft home includes 7 bedrooms and 5.1 baths.

24 Mill Street sold for $1,465,000 on November 17. This 2,220 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

16 Bridge Street sold for $1,275,000 on November 16. This 2,290 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 3.1 baths.

3 Hoffman Place sold for $860,000 on November 10. This 1,796 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 3 baths.

- Advertisement -

30 Thames Street sold for $850,000 on November 17. This 1,940 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1.1 baths.

56 Houston Avenue sold for $849,000 on November 10. This 1,914 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

5 1/2 Ledyard Street sold for $500,000 on November 16. This 1,171 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1.1 baths.

24 Fenner Avenue sold for $410,000 on November 12. This 1,226 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1 bath.

50 Halsey Street sold for $282,000. This 1,440 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1 bath.

421 Bellevue Avenue #1 B sold for $634,000 on November 16. This 1,474 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 2. 1 baths.

342 Spring Street sold for $850,000 on November 12. This three-story multifamily spans 4,327 sq. ft.

12 Cranston Avenue sold for $610,000 on November 13. This three-story multifamily spans 4,543 sq. ft.

Middletown

129 Mitchells Lane sold for $816,000 on November 12. This 2,030 sq. ft home includes 4 beds and 2.1 baths.

53 River Run Road sold for $650,000 on November 13. This 2,754 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

17 South Drive sold for $604,500 on November 17. This 2,303 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

17 Old Farm Way sold for $425,000 on November 10. This 1,421 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

221 Purgatory Road sold for $520,000 on November 13. This 700 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1 bath.

Portsmouth

36 Coddington Way sold for $640,000 on November 16. This 1,923 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

52 Coddington Way sold for $639,000 on November 13. This 2,300 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

325 Union Street sold for $445,000 on November 13. This 1,400 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1 bath.

60 Gormley Avenue sold for $336,000 on November 12. This 1,270 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2 baths.

17 Maggie Lane sold for $60,000 on November 12. This 840 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 1 bath.

241 Rolling Hill Road #241 sold for $545,000 on November 13. This 2,190 sq. ft home includes 2 beds and 3.1 baths.

209 Young Drive sold for $527,500 on November 12. This 2,514 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 2.1 baths.

536 Turnpike Avenue sold for $211,500 on November 16. This 1,280 sq. ft home includes 3 beds and 1 bath.