WalletHub Study | Rhode Island is the 17th safest state to spend Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving approaching but many people changing the way they celebrate in order to minimize COVID-19 transmission, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the Safest States to Spend Thanksgiving, as well as accompanying videos.

WalletHub reports that they compared the 50 states across 10 key metrics to see which provide the safest conditions for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Their data set includes metrics examining how the state is handling the COVID-19 pandemic, such as positive tests and deaths per capita in the past week, as well as other indicators of general safety like the crime rate and the average number of DUI-related fatalities in November.

In the study, Rhode Island ranked #17 with a total score of 66.82.

Thanksgiving Safety in Rhode Island (1=Safest; 25=Avg.):

28 th – COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate This Week

– COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate This Week 19 th – Share of Multigenerational Households

– Share of Multigenerational Households 23 rd – Share of Offline Homes

– Share of Offline Homes 7 th – Crime Rate

– Crime Rate 24th – COVID-19 Death Rate in the Past Week per Capita

As for other states in New England, Vermont ranked #1, Maine #2, New Hampshire #3, Massachusetts #7, and Connecticut #13.

South Dakota was ranked #50 on their list.

For the full report, visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-thanksgiving/80082/