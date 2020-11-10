Due to the Veteran’s Day Holiday, the City Council hosted a meeting in remote session today at 6:30 p.m. for their regular monthly meeting. In addition to tending to regular business, the Council paid tribute to outgoing Councilors Justin S. McLaughlin and Susan Taylor.

During their regular COVID-19 update, City Manager Joe Nicholson said that he has been at home recovering from COVID-19. Nicholson said he first felt sick on October 30 and last Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19. Nicholson said he is not sure where he may have picked up the virus and called his symptoms overall “mild”. Nicholson said his staff at City Hall have been tested and have been given the “all clear”.

Nicholson made the announcement at 42:00 below.

This will be the last regular meeting for the current council. In December, the new City Council will get sworn in and will get to work.