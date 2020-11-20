Thompson Middle School PTO to host Spread the Warmth Blanket, Hat and Glove Drive

By Kendra Muenter, Thompson Middle School PTO

As temperatures get colder and with schools needing to have windows open for ventilation due to Covid 19, students will need to keep warm. Thompson Middle School PTO will be holding a Spread the Warmth Blanket, Hat and Glove Drive. We know that students who are warm are able to concentrate on their schoolwork and will work better in school. The PTO wants to supply all students with the basic necessities needed to have a productive school day during these unprecedented times, and not worry about sitting in a cold classroom. We know in-person learning is critical to student performance and want to provide all with the tools needed to succeed.

The PTO will be collecting new blankets, hats and gloves beginning Monday November 23rd and running through Monday December 6th. Items can be left at drop boxes throughout the city.

Drop-Off Sites

· Thompson Middle School

· Newport Police Department Lobby

- Advertisement -

· Island Art Spot, Wyatt Square 575 E Main Road