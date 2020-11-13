Thompson Middle School PTO hosting ‘2020 DONATEaBAG Soup Fundraiser’

The Thompson Middle School PTO is excited to announce the kickoff of their 2020 DONATEaBAG Soup Fundraiser, which will help fund extracurricular activities and educational programs. In addition, this year’s program will benefit the food bank at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, which provides non-perishable food items, frozen meat, fresh produce, bread, and household and personal care items to Newport County neighbors in need.

For many decades, the MLK Community Center has helped reduce hunger in the Newport County community through its food pantry, daily meal program, and home delivery services. The center also aims to increase community health by providing access to a registered dietitian, nutrition education, and fitness and wellness programs. In 2019, the center helped 3,348 people receive healthy food, made 1,113 food deliveries, served 9,998 breakfasts, and provided nutrition counseling to 185 people.

“By supporting the mission of the PTO while simultaneously providing necessary items to the food bank, this year’s fundraiser is a true win-win for the community,” said Kendra Muenter, Thompson Middle School PTO President. “Food banks across the country are seeing a drastically increased demand for services right now, and we felt it was important to not focus on solely raising money for the PTO this year. Our goal is to show our students the importance of giving back to the community.”

The PTO will receive 50% of profit from every bag donated, while the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center food bank will receive delicious two-pound bags of Blount Soup. The fundraiser runs from now until November 20th. To donate a bag, visit https://soul-warming-fundraising.myshopify.com/products/thompsonms02840, or for more information, contact the Thompson PTO at 401-225-4170 or tmspto@npsri.net.