The Greenlove Foundation donates hydration station #20 to Providence Children’s Museum

The Greenlove Foundation, an environmental Rhode Island-based non-profit, is giving back again to the community with a donation of a water bottle filling station. The Providence Children’s Museum is the new recipient of the hydration station installed with the goal of children learning more about the negative impact of single-use plastic bottles on the environment.

“We are thrilled to partner with an organization that is well-aligned with our mission”, stated Katherine Bowers, President of The Greenlove Foundation. Greenlove’s goal is to create environmental awareness and educate the community about the health of the environment starting at a young age so that they may cultivate positive lifelong habits in favor of the environment. The Providence Children’s Museum, through their numerous environmental learning programs teach their young visitors the importance of recycling, reusing, and reducing the use of plastics. Working together, Greenlove and Providence Children’s Museum can educate our younger generation to adopt behavior patterns that will benefit our Earth.

In the past few months due to COVID-19, the hands-free bottle filling stations have had an unprecedented surge in demand by schools, and other organizations. To date, Greenlove has donated 24 water bottle fillings stations; they can be found in schools, non-profits, outdoor parks, and recreational areas in Rhode Island and beyond. Collectively, Greenlove water stations have saved over 630,000 single-use plastic bottles from waste.

About Greenlove: The Greenlove Foundation was founded in loving memory of Kendra L. Bowers, passionate environmental studies major at UVM and Newport, RI native. The foundation’s goal is to donate water bottle filling stations to schools and recreational areas to reduce the negative impact of single-use plastic bottles on the environment. Additionally, the foundation has provided an educational scholarship to a Rhode Island student pursuing secondary studies in the environmental sciences. Greenlove has also sponsored a young girl of limited means to attend a summer sleep-away camp at Singing Eagle Lodge in the White Mountains of New Hampshire providing her the “opportunity to love and respect the outdoors.

The Greenlove Foundation is a (501)(c)(3) tax-exempt non-profit organization that consists of a 100% volunteer Board and staff. Donations to the foundation are tax-deductible.



For more information please visit The Greenlove Foundation website, www.greenlove foundation.org, email info@greenlovefoundation.org and/or follow their Facebook and Instagram pages.