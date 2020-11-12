‘Telephone Building’ on Spring Street sells for $2.536 million

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of ‘The Telephone Building’ at 142-146 Spring Street in Newport.

A one-of-a-kind property designed by Boston architects Perkins & Betton, the property sold for $2,536,000. The sellers were represented by Kate Rooney and Michelle Drum of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty. Annie Becker of Lila Delman Real Estate represented the buyer.

The historic building in downtown Newport was constructed in the late nineteenth century in Beaux-Arts style with a brick and limestone façade featuring dentil moldings and a grand Palladian window. The property was sensitively restored and converted into a residential building consisting of a spectacular loft-style owner’s unit and first-floor apartment. A floating staircase leads from the loft to an intimate rooftop salon that opens to a dramatic deck and green roof garden overlooking Trinity Church, downtown, and the Newport Bridge and Harbor.

The sale of this historic property is the second highest sale on Newport’s Historic Hill for the past five years, with Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty representing the top four during that period.

Kate Rooney stated, “Michelle and I were honored to have the opportunity to represent the sellers of ‘The Telephone Building.’ They beautifully juxtaposed the old and the new in their meticulous renovation of this iconic property. There really is nothing like it in Newport. This transaction has been and will remain a highlight of our careers.”