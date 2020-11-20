Six Picks: Music Streaming This Weekend – Rickie Lee Jones, Patty Griffin and The Dirty Knobs

Friday: The Dirty Knobs, led by Mike Campbell (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), present an album release show tonight at 8PM. Celebrate their debut LP, Wreckless Abandon here.
Friday: The one and only Rickie Lee Jones will be streaming “A Night of Music and Storytelling beginning at 8PM here.
Friday: “Save Maine Stages” is holding a fundraiser to support our neighbor to the North. A new film will feature songs and words from the Ghost of Paul Revere, Lady Lamb, The Mallett Brothers Band, Weakened Friends, Rustic Overtones and more! Details here.
Friday: Up and coming folk singer-songwriter Tre Burt is live streaming as part of the “Jam in the Van” series Friday here.
Saturday: Americana great Patty Griffin will be streaming “Live from the Continental Club” in Austin, TX here.
Saturday: A longstanding tradition, Saturday night at the Grand Ole Opry is streaming performances by Russell Dickerson, Lady A, and Chris Tomlin, with host Bobby Bones. Details here.
Saturday: Rock out with Ron Gallo, streaming live “From the Acme Rooftop” at 9PM. Details here.
Sunday: “Shine a Light” is an annual fundraiser headlined by Bruce Springsteen. This year’s show premiere’s Sunday at 11AM here.
Sunday: Cold War Kids will be streaming live from LA at 9PM. Details here.
In times like these, What’s Up Newp supporters are making what we do POSSIBLE.
If you value the news, information, coverage, and journalism that What’s Up Newp provides, please consider supporting our locally owned, independent newsroom today by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter (it takes just one minute and you can choose the amount and frequency).
Thank you for reading and for your support!