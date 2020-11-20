Six Picks: Music Streaming This Weekend – Rickie Lee Jones, Patty Griffin and The Dirty Knobs

Friday: The Dirty Knobs, led by Mike Campbell (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers), present an album release show tonight at 8PM. Celebrate their debut LP, Wreckless Abandon here.

Friday: The one and only Rickie Lee Jones will be streaming “A Night of Music and Storytelling beginning at 8PM here.

Friday: “Save Maine Stages” is holding a fundraiser to support our neighbor to the North. A new film will feature songs and words from the Ghost of Paul Revere, Lady Lamb, The Mallett Brothers Band, Weakened Friends, Rustic Overtones and more! Details here.

Friday: Up and coming folk singer-songwriter Tre Burt is live streaming as part of the “Jam in the Van” series Friday here.

Saturday: Americana great Patty Griffin will be streaming “Live from the Continental Club” in Austin, TX here.

Saturday: A longstanding tradition, Saturday night at the Grand Ole Opry is streaming performances by Russell Dickerson, Lady A, and Chris Tomlin, with host Bobby Bones. Details here.

Saturday: Rock out with Ron Gallo, streaming live “From the Acme Rooftop” at 9PM. Details here.

Sunday: “Shine a Light” is an annual fundraiser headlined by Bruce Springsteen. This year’s show premiere’s Sunday at 11AM here.

Sunday: Cold War Kids will be streaming live from LA at 9PM. Details here.