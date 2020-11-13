Six Picks: Live and Streaming Concerts This Weekend: Ferrick, Foo Fighters and Forever Young

With another possible lockdown on the way, this weekend may be your last chance to get out and enjoy some socially distant live music. We found a few good live shows around town as well as some big names streaming on line. Check out our picks below.

Friday: The Narrows Center for the Arts has Colby James and the Ramblers streaming live at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday Live: One of the region’s best tribute bands, Forever Young, plays the songs of Neil Young at the Greenwich Odeum before a live audience. Details here.

Saturday Live: The Teledynes play a live show at Askew starting at 6PM Details here.

Saturday: Foo Fighters will be streaming live at 8PM from the Roxy Theatre with classics and new songs like the just released “Shame, Shame.” Click here for details.

Saturday: Metallica is streaming live at the Helping Hands Concert to benefit the band’s charitable foundation, All Within My Hands. The show starts at 5PM. Details here.

Sunday: Melissa Ferrick will be streaming live on the Parlour Room Home Sessions starting at 8PM. Details here.

Monday: Emmylou Harris and Friends including Marty Stuart will stream live from City Winery in Nashville at 8PM. Details here.