Senator DiPalma to participate in ‘Build Back Best: The National Infrastructure Bank and a U.S. Industrial Recovery’ webinar on Thursday

via The Rhode Island General Assembly

Sen. Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) will be participating, as a panelist, in a national webinar entitled “Build Back Best: The National Infrastructure Bank and a U.S. Industrial Recovery” tomorrow, Thursday, November 19 at 7 p.m. in which an aggressive program to build our nation’s infrastructure and restart our industrial economy will be outlined.

Registration is required and can be done at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/1016055340453/WN_LgamxOvqQEuqPClQVZb9Zw.

“I encourage all to join us for this important discussion tomorrow night. This federal piece of legislation can not only repair our rapidly aging infrastructure, but it will provide much-needed high-paying jobs to strengthen our country for the immediate future. Passage of this bill is critical and this webinar will further illustrate why Congress needs to pass this vital piece of legislation,” said Senator DiPalma.

The webinar will highlight how to create 25 million high paying jobs and pay for it, with no new federal money through the HR 6422, “The National Infrastructure Bank Act of 2020.” The $4 trillion National Infrastructure Bank will help fix our crumbling roads, bridges, and schools, upgrading and securing our electric grid, build new broadband and high-speed railroads, and construct the factories in the United States to supply the projects.