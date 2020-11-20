Senator DiPalma, Representative Tobon will call for stronger small business support at a virtual press conference on Monday

Senator Louis P. DiPalma (D-Dist. 12, Middletown, Little Compton, Newport, Tiverton) and Representative Carlos E. Tobon (D-Dist. 58, Pawtucket) will host a virtual news conference Monday on the need for greater assistance for Rhode Island small businesses.

According to a press release from the State of Rhode Island General Assembly, they will be joined by members of the Rhode Island Small Business Coalition, led by Chris Parisi, and Lieutenant Governor Daniel McKee.

They will to call for the swifter release of crucial CARES Act funds to Rhode Island’s struggling small businesses.

The virtual press conference will be held on Monday, November 23 at 2 p.m.

According to the press release, the press conference will cover the following topics:

Support the immediate allocation of $75M in CARES Act funds to the Restore RI Grant Program ­­­This should be used to provide additional rounds of grants to previous recipients through a simplified application and to provide grants to businesses that haven’t applied or have not been eligible

Support the allocation of an additional $75M in CARES Act Funds to the Restore RI grant program if business lockdown goes into effect

Increase the individual grant amount by basing the amount on fixed expenses (rent, insurance, utilities, etc.) in addition to number of employees

The program should be open to all small businesses under 100 employees, regardless of industry