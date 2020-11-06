Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of 82 Warrens Point Road for $7,300,000.

The seller was represented by Cherry Arnold, Sales Associate, and Judy Chace, Co-Owner/Broker: both of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty. Cliff Carlson of Realty One Group represented the buyer.

According to data available from Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 82 Warrens Point Road is the highest residential sale in Little Compton since November of 2012.

The magnificent Little Compton oceanfront estate is sited on just over five acres of land on exclusive Warrens Point. Elevated to take in the panoramic views of the ocean, “Sealands” is considered to be one the most spectacular locations in Little Compton.

“As a Little Compton native, I have admired “Sealands” my whole life and I am truly honored to have had the opportunity to work on such a significant and beloved property,” commented Cherry Arnold. “With its rich history going back to the early 1920’s, it is a truly treasured Little Compton estate.”

Since 2018, agents of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty have represented clients in the top five Little Compton sales.

“We are proud of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty’s luxury leadership position in the Sakonnet area, and we look forward to continuing to grow in this beautiful part of Southern New England,” adds Judy Chace.