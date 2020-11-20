Salve Regina University moving to remote learning beginning November 30

Due to increasing coronavirus cases in Rhode Island and new restrictions issued from Governor Gina Raimondo and the Rhode Island Department of Health, Salve Regina University has announced that beginning Monday, November 30 all classes and labs will be offered remotely for the remainder of the semester. Final exams will be offered remotely as well.
On Thursday, Governor Raimondo announced a two-week pause for Rhode Island, which includes the closure of in-person colleges and universities.
Residence halls at Salve Regina University will remain open for the remainder of the semester, and students who previously opted to remain on campus are able to stay if they so choose.
More from Salve…
Beginning Monday, Nov. 30
- All classes, labs and final exams will be offered remotely for the remainder of the semester.
- Residence halls will remain open for the remainder of the semester. Students who previously opted to remain on campus for Thanksgiving break are able to stay.
- Faculty who have bandwidth issues at home will have the option to teach remotely in their assigned classroom.
- Employees will telecommute whenever possible. (Details will be outlined in a follow-up message to faculty and staff.)
Hours for Thanksgiving Week (Nov. 23-29)
Gerety Hall
- 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday
- 7-10 p.m. Thursday
- 6-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
- 2-10 p.m. Sunday
McKillop Library
- 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday
- 8:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday
- 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday
Mercy Center for Spiritual Life
- 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday
- 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday
- 6:30-9 p.m. Saturday
- 3:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday
