Rogers High School Athletic Boosters Association will host annual Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale Fundraiser this weekend

The fourth annual Rogers High School Christmas Tree & Wreath sale will take place December 5th and 6th at IYRS, 449 Lower Thames Street.

The sale runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, or while supplies last.

Canadian balsam wreaths, decorated by Rogers parents and students, will be sold along with 5 to 8-foot Balsam and Fraser trees. Wreaths will be available in traditional, coastal and other handcrafted designs. There will also be a small supply of undecorated wreaths.

Rogers High School students will be on hand to help load purchases and FREE delivery is available in Newport.

The Rogers High School Student-Athlete Boosters Club is an organization dedicated to supporting student athletes and teams at Rogers High School. We sponsor the Senior Sports Awards banquet, Rogers Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner and provide various funding for Rogers sports. We also award scholarships to our senior athletes and have been able to increase the number of scholarships to six because of the support of the Boosters members, as well as from the proceeds from our concession stands.