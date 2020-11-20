RITBA Travel Advisories: Road and lane closures scheduled for Nov. 22 – 28

Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) today announced the following road and lane closure notices are effective for the week of November 22 – 28, 2020.
All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.
Claiborne Pell Bridge –
Current Projects may necessitate lane closures on the Newport Pell Bridge.
*November 17, 2020 – COMPLETION OF PHASE THREE OF 2020 NEWPORT PELL BRIDGE DECK REHABILITATION PROJECT*
-A press release has been issued concerning the completion for the season of Phase Three of the 2020 NPB Deck Rehabilitation Project. To read the release, CLICK HERE.
To visit the project webpage, CLICK HERE.
Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge –
Current Projects may necessitate lane closures on the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.
Painting and Concrete work will take place from April to November 2020.
Rt 138 Connector –
Current Projects may necessitate lane closures on the Rt 138 Connector.
Landscaping projects will take place from April to November 2020.
Mt. Hope Bridge –
Current Projects may necessitate lane closures on the Mount Hope Bridge.
Steel and Concrete work will take place from May to November 2020.
Sakonnet River Bridge-
Current Projects may necessitate lane closures on the Sakonnet River Bridge.
In times like these, What’s Up Newp supporters are making what we do POSSIBLE.
If you value the news, information, coverage, and journalism that What’s Up Newp provides, please consider supporting our locally owned, independent newsroom today by becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter (it takes just one minute and you can choose the amount and frequency).
Thank you for reading and for your support!