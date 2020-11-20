RITBA Travel Advisories: Road and lane closures scheduled for Nov. 22 – 28

Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) today announced the following road and lane closure notices are effective for the week of November 22 – 28, 2020.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Claiborne Pell Bridge –

Current Projects may necessitate lane closures on the Newport Pell Bridge.

*November 17, 2020 – COMPLETION OF PHASE THREE OF 2020 NEWPORT PELL BRIDGE DECK REHABILITATION PROJECT*

-A press release has been issued concerning the completion for the season of Phase Three of the 2020 NPB Deck Rehabilitation Project. To read the release, CLICK HERE.

Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge –

Current Projects may necessitate lane closures on the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.

Painting and Concrete work will take place from April to November 2020.

Rt 138 Connector –

Current Projects may necessitate lane closures on the Rt 138 Connector.

Landscaping projects will take place from April to November 2020.

Mt. Hope Bridge –

Current Projects may necessitate lane closures on the Mount Hope Bridge.

Steel and Concrete work will take place from May to November 2020.

Sakonnet River Bridge-

Current Projects may necessitate lane closures on the Sakonnet River Bridge.