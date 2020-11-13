RITBA Travel Advisories: Road and lane closures scheduled for Nov. 15 – 21

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) today announced the following road and lane closure notices are effective for the week of November 15-21, 2020.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Visit RITBA’s Travel Advisories website for updates.

Newport Claiborne Pell Bridge

!!!! PLEASE NOTE: THE SPEED LIMIT ON THE NEWPORT PELL BRIDGE !!!!

!!!! HAS BEEN LOWERED TO 25 MPH !!!!



NPB Roadway Deck Rehabilitation Project

For the period from Late August 2020 through December 2020 there will be work taking place 24 hours a day with a Permanent Lane Closure in the Eastbound (heading from Jamestown to Newport) Passing Lane

between spans 2E to 22E. During the first 2 weeks of August 2020, there will be a transition from the prior phase of the project in the Westbound Travel lane to the Eastbound Passing Lane and traffic patterns may

vary. Upon completion of the transition, lanes of travel Eastbound and Westbound may alternate to allow 2 lanes into Newport during morning rush hour (6am to 9am) and 2 lanes out of Newport during afternoon

rush hour (3pm to 6pm). At all other times the contractor may utilize one other lane which would leave one lane of traffic open in each direction. Modifications may be made due to weather and traffic conditions.



Overnight:

Eastbound and Westbound Open Road Tolling (ORT) and Billed by Mail Lanes Only- Daily- 11 pm to 7 am



Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge

Westbound Right Lane Closure- 11/16 to 11/21- 7 am to 3 pm



Route 138 Connector

There are currently no lane closures on the Route 138 Connector.



Mount Hope Bridge

Northbound Lane Closure- 11/17 to 11/19- 9 am to 3 pm



Sakonnet River Bridge

There are currently no lane closures on the Sakonnet River Bridge.



