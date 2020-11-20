RIDOT Travel Advisories: Road and lane closures scheduled for Nov. 21 – 27

Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced the following road and lane closure notices are effective for the week of November 21 -27, 2020.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Visit RIDOT’s Travel Advisories website for updates.

Interstate Highway Restrictions

Temporary Exit and Ramp Closures

Pawtucket: The on-ramp from Fountain St. to I-95 North is closed through mid-November. Follow signed detour via Roosevelt Avenue and Broadway.



Warwick: I-95 North, Exit 10 will be closed for paving, Sun., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 30 to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.



Providence: I-95 South at Exit 19, all lanes now shift to the right for approx. 7 months.



Richmond: I-95, at Exit 4, lanes have split to the left and right on both sides of I-95.



Richmond: I-95, at Exit 3, traffic has shifted to the right on I-95 South and to the left on I-95 North through Spring 2021. Exit 3 is now a single exit in both directions of I-95.

Warwick: Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East) off I-95 South, exit ramp narrowed for bridge work, through early Dec.

Weekend

Pawtucket: I-95 North, at Exit 30, various lane closures for paving, Sun., 1 p.m.-7 p.m. Expect delays. Exit 30 will remain open.

Overnight

Johnston: I-295, at Exit 10 near the Greenville Ave. Bridge, alternating lane closures for striping, Sun. night, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.



Johnston/Cranston: I-295, from Exit 7 to the Phenix Ave. overpass, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Tues. night, 7 p.m.-3 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 North, from Exit 27 to Exit 30, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.

Providence: I-95 North, from Industrial Dr. to Smithfield Ave., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Tues. nights, 7 p.m.-5 a.m.

Weekday

Warwick: I-95, from Exit 11 (I-295) to Cowesett Rd. overpass, look out for frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for maintenance, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

Warwick: I-95, from the Cowesett Rd. overpass to Exit 11 and on the decks of the Centerville Rd. and Toll Gate Rd. Bridges, left and right shoulder closures, respectively, for restoration of center median until the operation is completed.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to the Hartford Ave. exit, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 6 East, from Plainfield St. to Rte. 10 on-ramp, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted onto the existing Rte. 6 West roadway just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rre. 10

Rte. 10, from the 6/10 split to Union Ave., alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Route 6 West, one-half mile before its original location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey Street on-ramp is closed. Follow signed detour.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work through 2021.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Temporary Exit Closure

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, at Exit 11, exit closed for bridge demolition and replacement through November. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Kingstown: Rte. 4, from Exit 3 to Exit 5, all lanes shift to the left through Dec.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, from Pound Hill Rd. to Rte. 146A, one lane to the left, and one to the right of the split through November.



Providence: A new traffic pattern is in place on Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St. All lanes shift to the left and one of the three lanes will be closed for bridge construction through Spring 2021.

Warwick: Rte. 37 East, from the Pawtuxet River Bridge to the on-ramp to I-95 North, lanes shift to the right for bridge work, through early Dec.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, over Jefferson Blvd., between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange, lanes shift to the right for bridge work, through the Fall.

Overnight

North Kingstown: Rte. 4, at the Stony Ln. Bridge, alternating lane closures for striping, Fri. night, 9 p.m.-3 a.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Weekday

Central Falls: Rte. 114 (Broad St.), from Fales St. to Chestnut St., alternating one-way traffic, with partial lane closures, narrowed lanes and shifts possible for construction, Mon-Wed., 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone with driveway/walkway access and parking restrictions also possible.



East Providence: Rte. 44, from Pawtucket Ave. to the MA line, right lane closures, shifts and narrowed lanes possible for construction, Mon.-Wed., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone, with driveway/walkway access restrictions also possible during reconstruction of the Park & Ride area.



Johnston/Cranston: Rte. 14, from Sailor’s Way to the on-ramp to I-295 North, and from Simmonsville Ave. to the on-ramp to I-295 South, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Providence: Douglas Ave. at Cushing St. North, one lane through in each direction for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Providence: Allens Ave., from Blackstone Blvd. to New York Ave., lanes narrowed for electrical work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.



Providence: The Bath St. East Bridge, which spans the Woonasquatucket River between Kinsley Ave./Providence Place and Promenade St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

East Bay

No Travel Advisories at This Time.

Newport County

Weekday

Middletown/Newport: Coddington Hwy. and JT Connell Hwy., from Lake Erie St. (Middletown) to Maple Ave. (Newport), lanes narrowed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.



Portsmouth: Old Pier Rd., from Bristol Ferry Rd. to end of the road, alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Portsmouth: Rte. 138 (East Main Rd.) at Quaker Hill Ln, alternating lane closures for intersection work, Wed.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Portsmouth: Main Rd., from Anthony Rd. to Massasoit Ave., alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Mon., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Temporary Road Closure

Burrillville: Rte. 100 (Wallum Lake Rd.), road closed on Wallum lake Rd. at East Wallum Lake Rd. for drainage work, Sat., 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 116, just before and after the Rte. 146 ramps, alternating lane closures for striping, Mon.-Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Smithfield: Mountaindale Rd., at the I-295 overpass, alternating one-way traffic for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Smithfield: Rte. 104, under Rte. 146, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Cumberland: The Town-owned Howard Rd. Bridge, which carries Howard Rd. over Abbott Run, is currently closed. Please follow signed detour via Abbot Run Valley Rd. in Cumberland or from Paine Rd. in Mass. More information is available here.

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Charlestown: Rte. 1A, from Park Ave. to Rte. 1, road closed for construction, Mon.-Sat.., 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Please note: Sat. work is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and starts on Nov. 7. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Charlestown/South Kingstown: Rte. 1, from Lab Hill Rd. to Prosser Tr., partial left lane closure for median work, Mon.-Wed., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.



Narragansett: Knowlesway, from Point Judith Rd. (Rte. 108) to Ocean Rd. (Rte. 1), road narrowed for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Richmond: Rte. 138, at the Kingston Rd. Bridge, lane shifts for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



Richmond: Rte. 3, from Baker Pines Rd. to the I-95 South on-ramp, lane shifts for paving, Mon.-Tues., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

South Kingstown: Succotash Rd., from East Matunuck State Beach to Champlin Dr., partial right lane closure for sweeping, Wed.-Thurs., 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Continuing

Hopkinton: Alternating one-way traffic pattern controlled by a temporary traffic signal for bridge work 24 hours per day on Mechanic St. North and South, under the I-95 overpass.

West Bay

New Traffic Patterns

Coventry: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Rte. 33 (Sandy Bottom Rd.), over the Pawtuxet River at the Sandy Bottom Bridge, through December 2020. Access to local businesses maintained. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.

Weekend

Warwick: Rte. 117 (Centerville Rd.), from Commonwealth Ave to Diamond hill Rd., alternating lane closures for paving, Sun., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Please note: on-ramps from Rte. 117 to I-95 North will be closed along with parking restrictions.

Weekday

Warwick: Rte. 5 (Lambert Lind Hwy.), from the intersection of Mayfield Ave. in Cranston to the intersection of Greenwich Ave., right lane closed and work behind the barrier construction, Sat.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m.



Warwick/Cranston: Rte. 1A (Warwick Ave.) at Cavalcade Blvd. and at Bethel St., Post Rd. at Sheldon Ave., and Pontiac Ave. at Slater Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 117 (Centerville Rd.), from Orchard Ave. to Commonwealth Ave., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone.

Warwick: Rte. 115 (Toll Gate Rd.), from Orchard Ave. to Leon Whipple Rd., alternating one-way traffic and narrowed lanes for paving, Tues., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone.