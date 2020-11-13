RIDOT Travel Advisories: Road and lane closures scheduled for Nov. 14 – 20

Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced the following road and lane closure notices are effective for the week of November 14-20, 2020.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Visit RIDOT’s Travel Advisories website for updates.

Travel Advisories

November 14-20, 2020

Interstate Highway Restrictions

Temporary Exit and Ramp Closures

Pawtucket: The on-ramp from Fountain St. to I-95 North is closed through mid-November. Follow signed detour via Roosevelt Avenue and Broadway.



Pawtucket: I-95 South at Exit 30, exit closed for bridge work through mid-November. Follow signed detour using Exit 29.

New Traffic Patterns

Pawtucket: I-95 South, from just past Exit 30 to Central Ave., all traffic now shifts to the right.



Providence: I-95 South at Exit 19, all lanes now shift to the right for approx. 7 months.



Richmond: I-95, at Exit 4, lanes have split to the left and right on both sides of I-95.



Richmond: I-95, at Exit 3, traffic has shifted to the right on I-95 South and to the left on I-95 North through Spring 2021. Exit 3 is now a single exit in both directions of I-95.

Warwick: Exit 14A (Rte. 37 East) off I-95 South, exit ramp narrowed for bridge work, through early Dec.

Extended Closures

Warwick: I-95, from the Cowesett Rd. overpass to Exit 11 and on the decks of the Centerville Rd. and Toll Gate Rd. Bridges, left and right shoulder closures, respectively, for restoration of center median until the operation is completed.

Overnight

Pawtucket: I-95 North, from just south of Exit 30 to the Mass. line, various lane closures for striping and paving, Sun.-Tues. and Thurs. nights, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Pawtucket: I-95 North, from Exit 27 to Exit 30, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 South, from the Mass. line to Exit 27, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 North, from Exit 25 to Exit 27, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Wed. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 South, from Exit 29 to Exit 25, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Thurs. night, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Richmond: I-95 South, from Exit 5 to Exit 3, right lane closed for paving, Thurs. night., 9 p.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: I-95, from Exit 11 (I-295) to Cowesett Rd. overpass, alternating lane closures for construction, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-3:30 a.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone.



Warwick: I-95, under Greenwich Ave., right lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Mon. nights, 9 p.m.-5 a.m.

Warwick: I-95 South, from Exit 13 to Exit 12B, alternating lane closures for a bridge inspection, Mon. night, 8:30 p.m.-4:30 a.m.

Weekday

Johnston/Cranston: I-295, from Exit 7 to the Phenix Ave. overpass, alternating lane closures for striping, Thurs., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Pawtucket: I-95 North, from just south of Exit 30 to the Mass. line, various lane closures for bridge work, Wed. – Thurs., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Warwick: I-95, from Exit 11 (I-295) to Cowesett Rd. overpass, look out for frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone for maintenance, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 split to the Hartford Ave. exit, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted onto the existing Rte. 6 West roadway just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rre. 10

Rte. 10 South, from the Westminster St. overpass to Union Ave., alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m..

6/10 Connector

On Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Route 6 West, one-half mile before its original location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey Street on-ramp is closed. Follow signed detour.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work through 2021.

Westminster St. on-ramp to Rte. 10 South is closed. Follow signed detour.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Mon.-Fri.

Temporary Exit Closure

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, at Exit 11, exit closed for bridge demolition and replacement through November. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Patterns

North Kingstown: Rte. 4, from Exit 3 to Exit 5, all lanes shift to the left through Dec.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 North, from Pound Hill Rd. to Rte. 146A, one lane to the left, and one to the right of the split through November.



Providence: A new traffic pattern is in place on Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St. All lanes shift to the left and one of the three lanes will be closed for bridge construction through Spring 2021.

Warwick: Rte. 37 East, from the Pawtuxet River Bridge to the on-ramp to I-95 North, lanes shift to the right for bridge work, through early Dec.

Warwick: Rte. 37 West, over Jefferson Blvd., between Post Rd. and the I-95 interchange, lanes shift to the right for bridge work, through the Fall.

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 146, from Rte. 116 to Exit 7, left shoulder closed for construction and utility work, Sat.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Kingstown: Rte. 4 South, from Exit 3 to Oak Hill Rd., right shoulder closed for bridge work, every night until Nov. 14, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.



Providence: Rte. 6 East, from the Glenbridge Ave. overpass to the Sheridan Ped. Bridge overpass, right shoulder closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Providence: Rte. 6, at the Glenbridge Ave. Bridge, right shoulder closed for sign work, Mon.-Tues., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Temporary Bridge Closure

Johnston/North Providence: The Greystone Sluiceway Bridge on Greystone Ave. over the Woonasquatucket River, between Riverside Ave. in Johnston and Rte. 104 (Waterman Ave.) in North Providence, is closed. Follow signed detour using Waterman Ave. and Rte. 44 (Putnam Pke.)

Weekday

Central Falls: Rte. 114 (Broad St.), from Fales St. to Madeira Ave., alternating one-way traffic, with partial lane closures, narrowed lanes and shifts possible for construction, Mon-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone with driveway/walkway access and parking restrictions also possible.



East Providence: Rte. 44, from Pawtucket Ave. to the MA line, right lane closures, shifts and narrowed lanes possible for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone, with driveway/walkway access restrictions also possible during reconstruction of the Park & Ride area.



Johnston/Cranston: Rte. 14, from Sailor’s Way to the on-ramp to I-295 North, and from Simmonsville Ave. to the on-ramp to I-295 South, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Glenbridge Ave., at the Glenbridge Ave. bridge, alternating lane closures for construction, Wed.-Fr., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Allens Ave., from Blackstone Blvd. to New York Ave., lanes narrowed for electrical work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.



Providence: The Bath St. East Bridge, which spans the Woonasquatucket River between Kinsley Ave./Providence Place and Promenade St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

East Bay

Weekday

Warren: Market St. East, from Adams St. to Redmond St., delays and lane closures possible for frequent vehicle access for road repair, Tues., 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

Newport County

No Travel Advisories at this Time.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Weekday

Lincoln: Rte. 116, just before and after the Rte. 146 ramps, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Smithfield: Rte. 146A (Great Rd.), from Pound Hill Rd. to Branch Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Lapre Rd., from Great Rd. to Oaklawn Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Continuing

Cumberland: The Town-owned Howard Rd. Bridge, which carries Howard Rd. over Abbott Run, is currently closed. Please follow signed detour via Abbot Run Valley Rd. in Cumberland or from Paine Rd. in Mass. More information is available here.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

South County

Temporary Road Closure

Charlestown: Rte. 1A, from Park Ave. to Rte. 1, road closed for construction, Mon.-Sat.., 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Please note: Sat. work is from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and starts on Nov. 7. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Richmond: Rte. 3, from Baker Pines Rd. to the I-95 South on-ramp, alternating lane closures for milling and paving, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Continuing

Hopkinton: Alternating one-way traffic pattern controlled by a temporary traffic signal for bridge work 24 hours per day on Mechanic St. North and South, under the I-95 overpass.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways

West Bay

New Traffic Patterns

Coventry: Alternating one-way traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals for bridge work, 24 hours per day on Rte. 33 (Sandy Bottom Rd.), over the Pawtuxet River at the Sandy Bottom Bridge, through December 2020. Access to local businesses maintained. Reduced lane widths. Expect delays.



Warwick: Rte. 5 (Lambert Lind Hwy.), from the intersection of Mayfield Ave. in Cranston to the intersection of Greenwich Ave., right lane closed and work behind the barrier construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Weekday

Warwick: Rte. 117 (Centerville Rd.), from Orchard Ave. to Commonwealth Ave., alternating lane closures for paving, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone.

Warwick: Rte. 115 (Toll Gate Rd.), from Orchard Ave. to Leon Whipple Rd., alternating one-way traffic for paving, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Frequent vehicle access in/out of work zone.

Additional lane closures for this region

may be listed under Other Limited Access Highways