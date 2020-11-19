Rhode Island to enter a two-week “pause” beginning November 30

During her weekly COVID-19 press briefing today, Governor Gina Raimondo announced that Rhode Island will be taking a two-week “pause” beginning Monday, November 30.
The announcement of the pause, and other new restrictions, come as Rhode Island sees COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations spike across the state.
Here’s what the pause will look like.
More updates from the press brieging
A new social gathering limit of just your household also goes into effect immediately.
Watch The Press Briefing
This story is developing, check back for updates.
