Rhode Island to enter a two-week “pause” beginning November 30

During her weekly COVID-19 press briefing today, Governor Gina Raimondo announced that Rhode Island will be taking a two-week “pause” beginning Monday, November 30.

The announcement of the pause, and other new restrictions, come as Rhode Island sees COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations spike across the state.

Here’s what the pause will look like.

More updates from the press brieging

A new social gathering limit of just your household also goes into effect immediately.

Watch The Press Briefing

- Advertisement -

This story is developing, check back for updates.