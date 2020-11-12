Rhode Island among seven states suspending interstate youth hockey competitions

Seven states across the Northeast will suspend interstate youth hockey competitions beginning this Sunday, according to a press release from Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.

According to Lamont’s office, the following is a joint statement from the offices of the governors of Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Vermont:

“In response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will support a regional approach to interstate competitions. As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus.

“The seven states will suspend interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective this Saturday, November 14, 2020 through at minimum December 31, 2020. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions”.

“As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.”

Governor Lamont noted that he enacted this particular policy in Connecticut last week, and he is appreciative of this coalition of neighboring states for coordinating a regional approach throughout the Northeast.

