Preservation Society to host ‘Exclusive Experiences Holiday Auction’

From November 22 through December 6, you'll have the chance to bid on items never before available to the general public.

The season of giving is fast approaching and, just in time, the Preservation Society of Newport County today announced that it will be conducting an online Exclusive Experiences Holiday Auction from November 22 through December 6.

Offering unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences that allow people to explore the Newport Mansions in new ways, the Preservation Society will make 19 remarkable packages available for bid.

All proceeds from this auction will support the preservation work of the Preservation Society of Newport County.

“If you’re searching for the perfect holiday gift, we are auctioning off some unbelievable experiences that have never been available to the general public,” Preservation Society CEO and Executive Director Trudy Coxe said in a statement. “This is a rare opportunity to create memories for your family, your best friends, and other special people in your lives. And you’ll enjoy the satisfaction of supporting Rhode Island’s largest cultural organization as it continues to preserve and protect 11 historic properties and landscapes, including seven National Historic Landmarks.”

Winning bids will take participants to some extraordinary heights, literally and figuratively. Here are a few examples:

·Enjoy beautiful views of land and sea during a helicopter sightseeing tour for two over Newport before landing on the grounds of The Breakers to receive a personalized and special tour. Top it off with light refreshments.

·Bid on the unequaled opportunity to have a wedding at The Breakers, the grandest of Newport’s summer “cottages.” Imagine entertaining family and friends in one of the most opulent settings in the country. The awe-inspiring Great Hall, the palatial Dining Room, the stunning views of the ocean, and its breaking waves will leave you and your guests with memories to treasure forever.

·Enjoy a night of “glamping” – glamorous camping – for up to four people on the awning-covered terrace at Rosecliff or Marble House with a catered picnic supper on the back lawn, night-time snacks and a catered breakfast in bed the next morning.

Some of the Preservation Society’s other auction packages include a sleepover for eight children, ages 8-17, and up to four adult chaperones in The Great Hall of The Breakers; a New England clambake for up to 20 at Green Animals Topiary Garden; an in-depth tour of The Elms highlighted by the very rare opportunity to enjoy a French-inspired dinner for 10 guests at the Dining Room table; and a catered reception and three-course dinner for up to 10 people in The Gold Room at Marble House.

And there is much more. “Why not join forces with friends to increase your bidding power and make these exclusive experiences more attainable?,” the Preservation Society writes in a press release.

For the complete list and description of all of the amazing packages the Preservation Society will make available during this Exclusive Experiences Holiday Auction, check www.newportmansions.org beginning on Friday, November 20.

Note there is no time restriction on any of the auction items, so now is the time to plan for post-COVID-19 days.

If you have questions about the auction, send them to events@newportmansions.org.